Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth Wind and Fire (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Earth, Wind and Fire light up the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will turn the ornate downtown venue into a dance floor with timeless funk, soul and disco classics.

Tickets are available now through the PPAC box office and ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy transparent pricing without surprise service charges—plus quick mobile delivery for hassle‑free entry.

Blazing horn lines, shimmering harmonies and infectious grooves have been Earth, Wind and Fire’s trademark since “Shining Star” topped the charts 50 years ago. Expect a jubilant set list packed with “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Fantasy” and deeper cuts from the group’s expansive catalog.

The band’s last Ocean State appearance sold out in 2019. PPAC’s intimate acoustics will showcase leader Verdine White’s thumping bass and the three‑piece horn section’s punchy brass. Holiday travelers in town for December festivities will find this show the perfect soundtrack for a celebratory night out.

Shop for Earth, Wind and Fire tickets at Providence Performing Arts Center on Dec. 9, 2025

