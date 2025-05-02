Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Boise tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

The Chief returns to Idaho this fall, as Eric Church brings his country-rock flair to Boise’s ExtraMile Arena on October 24, 2025. Sharing the stage is Charles Wesley Godwin, who has quickly gained attention for his sincere storytelling and vocals steeped in Appalachia’s rich musical heritage. Fans can look forward to an evening of energetic performances, with Church’s arena-filling hits like “Drink in My Hand” and “Talladega” setting the tone. Godwin’s presence adds another layer to the event, blending modern country with rootsy Americana.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the ExtraMile Arena box office. For those seeking a simpler way to secure seats—and avoid hidden fees—ScoreBig is also offering tickets for the show. Known for connecting fans with great deals on top events, ScoreBig ensures a straightforward purchasing experience, so you can focus on looking forward to an incredible night of live country music.

Boise’s ExtraMile Arena, located on the Boise State University campus, regularly hosts some of the biggest names in entertainment, and the excitement surrounding Eric Church’s arrival is palpable. Expect a heartfelt, high-energy set from one of modern country’s most dynamic performers, plus a glimpse into the rising career of Charles Wesley Godwin. Whether you’ve been following Church since his debut or are freshly discovering his chart-topping sound, Boise is set to be a memorable stop on his 2025 tour.

