Eric Church & Charles Wesley Godwin Seattle tickets on sale

Seattle fans can gear up for an unforgettable evening when Eric Church hits the stage at Climate Pledge Arena on November 8, 2025, with special guest Charles Wesley Godwin. Over the past decade, Church has established himself as one of modern country’s most accomplished and authentic voices, winning over fans with his blend of rock attitude and heartfelt lyrics. Godwin, an up-and-comer celebrated for his roots-driven style, will set the tone for a night of compelling music spanning classic country influence and modern flair.

Tickets have just gone on sale through the Climate Pledge Arena box office. Alternatively, secure your seats through ScoreBig to avoid any surprise fees and find great deals on in-demand events. Seattle is no stranger to high-caliber concerts, and Eric Church’s return to the Pacific Northwest is met with high anticipation, thanks to his reputation for enthralling live performances. Expect the setlist to include fan favorites like “Give Me Back My Hometown,” “Creepin’,” and more.

With Charles Wesley Godwin joining the bill, audiences will be treated to a showcase of two distinct yet complementary talents. Church’s gritty, soulful approach stands out in any arena he plays, and Godwin’s thoughtful storytelling aims to capture hearts in the Emerald City. Whether you’re a die-hard country enthusiast or simply crave an incredible night of music, this show is sure to leave its mark on Seattle’s concert calendar.

