Eric Church & Elle King Brooklyn tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Brooklyn is about to feel the full force of country-rock when Eric Church and Elle King hit the stage at Barclays Center on September 20, 2025. With a string of fan-favorite hits under his belt, Church is celebrated for his fiery live shows that transcend genre boundaries. Paired with the formidable Elle King—whose distinctive voice and bold style have earned her acclaim across country, rock, and pop circles—this concert promises a night of eclectic music and heartfelt performances.

Tickets are on sale now at the Barclays Center box office, and you can also secure your spot through ScoreBig to avoid any sneaky fees. Over the years, Barclays Center has become a go-to destination for the biggest names in entertainment, and this pairing of Church and King continues that tradition. Expect a lively crowd ready to sing along to Church’s hits like “Record Year” and “Springsteen,” plus rock-infused anthems from King’s genre-blending catalog.

New York City’s diverse music scene is the perfect backdrop for the collaboration of two artists who revel in pushing limits. Church’s authenticity and King’s edgy twist on country and rock ensure a dynamic, memorable show. Whether you’ve been following Church for years or discovered King’s music through her breakout hits, this Brooklyn date guarantees a fusion of sound and style that reflects the city’s own vibrant spirit.

