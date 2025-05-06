Ticketnews Ads
James tickets on sale in Boulder at Boulder Theater

James

James make a high-altitude stop at Boulder Theater on Sept. 23, 2025. The historic art-deco venue, nestled against the Rocky Mountain foothills, will provide an intimate backdrop for the Brit-rock veterans’ soaring anthems.

Tickets can be purchased at the Boulder Theater box office or online through ScoreBig—where you’ll avoid hidden fees and still lock in prime seats.

The band last played Colorado in 2015, drawing a capacity crowd that sang every word of “Sound.” Expect the same communal energy as Tim Booth’s unmistakable vocals reverberate off the venue’s muraled walls.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with showtime at 8. Arrive early to stroll Pearl Street Mall before the music begins, then settle in for an evening that blends new tracks like “Recover” with timeless hits.

Shop for James tickets at Boulder Theater on Sept. 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on James tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

