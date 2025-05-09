Jim Gaffigan tickets on sale in Austin at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Jim Gaffigan (Photo: DOD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Jim Gaffigan serves up his signature clean comedy at Austin’s ACL Live at The Moody Theater on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. Showtime is 7 p.m. inside the storied venue made famous by Austin City Limits.

Gaffigan’s “Hot Pockets” bit may have launched him into pop‑culture lore, but the five‑time Grammy nominee continues to craft new material exploring parenting, eating habits and everyday absurdities. His 2025 arena trek follows the success of stand‑up special Dark Pale.

ACL Live’s state‑of‑the‑art sound and intimate sightlines will have even balcony patrons feeling close to the action. Located steps from bustling Second Street dining and Lady Bird Lake trails, the theater provides a perfect focal point for a fall night in Austin.

