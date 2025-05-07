Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Sterling Heights at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates headlines Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Oct. 10, 2025. Known for his unfiltered storytelling and soulful delivery, Gates is set to light up the stage.

Tickets for the Oct. 10 show are on sale now. Fans can buy at the box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Gates first captured attention with “The Luca Brasi Story” mixtape and has since racked up multi-platinum hits like “Really Really” and “2 Phones.” His album “Khaza” further showcased his growth as an artist unafraid to blend vulnerability with hard-hitting beats.

Sterling Heights audiences packed the Freedom Hill venue for previous stops, making this 6,000-capacity amphitheater a must-see for his fall tour.

Expect a dynamic setlist featuring surprise guests and collaborations with top artists, plus an immersive production that highlights Gates’s commanding stage presence.

ScoreBig offers VIP upgrades with perks such as early entry and exclusive merchandise, alongside general admission tickets backed by guaranteed delivery and transparent pricing.

Secure your spot for a night where raw emotion meets high-octane performance in Michigan this October.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on October 10, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.