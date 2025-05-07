Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Wallingford at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates brings his dynamic rap and hip-hop performance to Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, on Oct. 4, 2025. Known for his gritty lyricism and magnetic stage presence, Gates promises an unforgettable evening of chart-topping hits.

Tickets for the Oct. 4 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Since bursting onto the scene with his breakout mixtape “The Luca Brasi Story,” Gates has become a staple in modern rap. He’s earned platinum certifications for hits like “Really Really” and “2 Phones,” and his 2023 album “Khaza” earned critical praise for its raw storytelling and innovative production.

Following sold-out performances at Boston’s TD Garden and Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre, Gates returns to Connecticut with a fresh set list blending new material and fan favorites. His shows are known for high-energy performances and close audience engagement.

With a capacity under 1,600, Toyota Oakdale Theatre offers an intimate setting where every fan can catch Gates’s commanding vocals up close. The venue’s renowned acoustics and cozy atmosphere make each show memorable.

VIP packages are available for early entry and exclusive merchandise. ScoreBig also offers general admission tickets, all backed by guaranteed delivery and transparent pricing.

Expect surprise guest appearances and collaborations with Lil Durk and Kodak Black, showcasing Gates’s versatility across his catalog.

Don’t miss your chance to see Kevin Gates live in Wallingford this fall. Secure your tickets now before they sell out.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Toyota Oakdale Theatre on October 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.