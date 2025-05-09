LA Kings, Splitero Expand Strategic Partnership Focused on Financial Empowerment for Homeowners

The LA Kings are renewing and expanding their partnership with financial technology company Splitero, building on their shared mission to provide accessible, debt-free financial solutions for homeowners. The multiyear deal, facilitated by AEG Global Partnerships, cements Splitero’s role as the NHL team’s Official and Exclusive Home Equity Partner.

The extended agreement brings heightened visibility for Splitero during Kings home games at Crypto.com Arena through dasherboard signage, LED ribbon boards, scoreboard halo displays, and digitally enhanced dasherboards. The fintech brand will also maintain a recurring presence across the Kings’ digital and social media platforms, including branded content like the “Kings Keys” series.

“Splitero represents the kind of partner we value—innovative, consumer-first, and deeply invested in making a difference,” said LA Kings President Luc Robitaille. “Together, we’re offering fans more than entertainment, we’re delivering real value, and we’re excited to grow this partnership for seasons to come.”

Headquartered in San Diego, Splitero offers an alternative to traditional home equity loans and lines of credit through its Home Equity Investment (HEI) product. This financial solution provides homeowners with a lump sum of cash in exchange for a share of their home’s future value—without monthly payments, interest, or income verification. Its proprietary Maturity Match™ model allows flexibility in repurchasing the equity stake anytime within the term, aligning with the homeowner’s mortgage timeline.

The partnership comes at a time when many homeowners, particularly in high-cost areas like Los Angeles, are seeking non-traditional financial tools due to elevated interest rates and restricted credit access.

“This renewed partnership is about more than visibility—it’s about impact,” said Splitero CEO and founder Michael Gifford. “With so many local homeowners sitting on record-high equity and facing today’s financial pressures, this partnership with the LA Kings gives us an incredible platform to raise awareness and offer a smarter solution.”

The expanded partnership will also include fan engagement initiatives such as appearances at the Kings’ Fan Fest and a co-branded sweepstakes campaign offering unique prizes and experiences to fans.

Josh Veilleux, senior vice president of AEG Global Partnerships, noted the alignment of values and market goals. “Splitero has a timely offering, a clear message, and a community-first approach,” he said. “This renewal reflects the success of our first year in partnership and the strength of our alignment between mission and market.”

With an estimated $11.5 trillion in accessible U.S. home equity and nearly half of all homeowners considered equity-rich, the collaboration between the Kings and Splitero aims to drive financial education and empowerment throughout Southern California.