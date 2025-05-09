Lindsey Stirling Confirms Mexico Dates on ‘Duality Tour’

Lindsey Stirling will return to Mexico this summer for the first time in six years, announcing three arena performances as part of her ongoing “Duality Tour.”

The violinist and performer confirmed the dates this week, extending her 2025 tour schedule with stops in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. The Mexico dates support Stirling’s latest studio album, Duality, released last year.

The brief run opens August 5 at Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional, followed by a show at Auditorio Telmex in Guadalajara on August 6. Stirling will conclude the Mexico leg of the tour at Monterrey’s Auditorio Banamex on August 8.

The new dates follow Stirling’s 2024 tour, where she performed 76 tour stops across North America and Europe.

Tickets will be available through multiple presales ahead of the general onsale. A fan presale is scheduled to begin May 12 at 10 a.m. CST via LindseyStirling.com, running through May 13 at 11:59 p.m. CST. A Spotify presale will follow on May 13, while Banamex cardholders will have access to a separate presale on May 14. General public sales open May 15 at 11 a.m. CST.

Additional details and ticket information can be found at LindseyStirling.com.