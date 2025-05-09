Lorde tickets on sale in D.C. at The Anthem

Lorde (Photo: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lorde headlines The Anthem on Washington’s Wharf Oct. 4 2025. The 6,000‑capacity venue offers a close‑up experience of her atmospheric soundscapes.

Tickets are available at The Anthem box office and via ScoreBig, which keeps fees upfront and affordable.

D.C. crowds last saw Lorde during her “Melodrama” tour stop at Capital One Arena; this time, the smaller space ensures an even more immersive night. Fan‑favorite deep cuts like “Hard Feelings” could resurface alongside new songs rumored for a 2025 release.

The Wharf’s waterfront backdrop and The Anthem’s pristine acoustics promise an unforgettable evening for the District’s alt‑pop community.

Shop for Lorde tickets at The Anthem on October 4, 2025

