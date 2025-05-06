Monster Jam Freestyle Mania rolls into Fresno — tickets on sale now

The roar of 12,000-pound trucks will echo through Fresno this summer when Monster Jam Freestyle Mania parks at Save Mart Center for four high-octane shows, August 15-17. Fans can expect gravity-defying backflips, two-wheel skills contests and signature head-to-head racing as the sport’s biggest names chase freestyle bragging rights inside the 16,182-seat arena on the campus of Fresno State.

Monster Jam’s Freestyle Mania format turns every run into a highlight reel, with point-scoring based on airtime, tricks and crowd reaction. Popular driver/vehicle pairings such as Grave Digger and Max-D will square off against West Coast favorites, making the Valley stop one of the tour’s most anticipated weekends.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Save Mart Center box office or secure great seats on ScoreBig, where every order is backed by a full-price guarantee and no hidden fees.

The show marks Monster Jam’s first visit to Fresno since 2023, giving local adrenaline junkies another chance to catch back-flipping trucks mere feet away from the action. Families can also add the Pit Party to their plans, meeting drivers and getting up close with the machines before engines fire each afternoon.

Whether you want to feel the thunder on Friday night or bring the kids to Saturday’s matinee, now is the time to lock in seats.

Shop event dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Monster Jam Freestyle Mania tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.