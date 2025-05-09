Mudvayne tickets on sale in Dubuque at Back Waters Stage

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Mudvayne is bringing its explosive alt-metal catalog to Back Waters Stage at Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sept. 11, 2025, at 7 p.m. The riverside venue will set the scene for a night of throat-shredding vocals, technical riffs and the relentless energy that made the band a favorite on the early-2000s metal circuit.

Tickets for the Sept. 11 performance are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from the Q Casino box office, but savvy concertgoers will head to ScoreBig, where all prices come free of hidden fees and surprise service charges.

Fresh off a powerful reunion run, Mudvayne has been packing arenas with a set list that spans breakthrough hits like “Dig” and “Happy?” along with deeper cuts that showcase the band’s progressive tendencies. Vocalist Chad Gray’s raw charisma pairs with guitarist Greg Tribbet’s punishing tone and Ryan Martinie’s jaw-dropping bass work to create one of metal’s most distinctive live experiences.

Dubuque represents an early stop on the group’s autumn itinerary, giving Upper Mississippi Valley fans a rare chance to see Mudvayne in a more intimate outdoor environment. Enjoy dinner on the casino floor, then settle in for what promises to be the loudest Thursday night on the river this year.

Shop for Mudvayne tickets at Back Waters Stage at Q Casino and Hotel on September 11, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mudvayne tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.