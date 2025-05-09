Mudvayne tickets on sale in Houston at Bayou Music Center

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Bayou City turns metal when Mudvayne shakes Bayou Music Center on Oct. 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. The downtown theater’s tiered floor and balcony sightlines mean every fan gets a direct line of sight to Chad Gray’s frenetic antics.

Tickets are available at the venue

Houston audiences will see the quartet dive into rapid-fire classics alongside atmospheric new lights-and-video sequences. Spiraling bass lines and off-kilter rhythms remain a Mudvayne hallmark—perfect fuel for a Monday-night pit.

Located just steps from the Theatre District, Bayou Music Center offers pre-show dining and plentiful parking. Make plans now to join fellow headbangers for a Lone Star stop that promises sweat, screams and unforgettable heavy-metal memories.

Mudvayne tickets at Bayou Music Center on October 13, 2025

