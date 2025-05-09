Mudvayne tickets on sale in Montclair at Wellmont Theatre

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Mudvayne caps its October swing with a Northeast blowout at Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, New Jersey, on Oct. 24, 2025, at 7 p.m. The 2,500-seat theater pairs vintage charm with modern acoustics—ideal for a band that marries technical precision to visceral impact.

Tickets are on sale at the Wellmont box office, but ScoreBig remains the fee-free alternative for Garden State metalheads.

Fans can expect face paint, strobe-lit bass solos and crowd choruses that shake the ornate balcony. Classic tracks like “Dig” share the spotlight with deeper gems pulled out especially for East Coast loyalists.

Just steps from Montclair’s lively Bloomfield Avenue dining scene, the Friday-night show offers an easy rail ride for New York City commuters eager to escape Manhattan prices without sacrificing big-room energy.

Mudvayne tickets at Wellmont Theatre on October 24, 2025

