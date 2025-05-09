Mudvayne tickets on sale in Raleigh at Red Hat Amphitheater

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

North Carolina’s capital cranks up the volume when Mudvayne hits Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh on Oct. 21, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The skyline-framed outdoor venue delivers crisp sound and downtown accessibility, making it the perfect Tuesday stop on the band’s fall run.

Tickets are available now through the Duke Energy Center box office, but ScoreBig offers the same seats minus hidden fees.

Recent shows have featured synchronized flame columns and a drum solo that morphs into audience call-and-response—elements sure to dazzle under Raleigh’s open skies.

With the amphitheater steps from the Warehouse District’s breweries and restaurants, fans can turn the midweek concert into a full night out. Secure seats now and witness a band whose reunion has been hailed as one of metal’s hottest tickets of 2025.

Shop for Mudvayne tickets at Red Hat Amphitheater on October 21, 2025

