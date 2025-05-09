Mudvayne tickets on sale in Waukee at Vibrant Music Hall

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Mudvayne heads to central Iowa on Sept. 13, 2025, lighting up Vibrant Music Hall in Waukee at 7 p.m. The Des Moines-area venue delivers crisp acoustics and unobstructed sightlines—ideal for fans eager to feel every double-kick blast and hammer-on from the pioneering alt-metal outfit.

Tickets are available now at the hall’s box office or online through ScoreBig, where customers enjoy transparent, all-in pricing—no hidden service fees tacked on at checkout.

The band’s reunited lineup has earned raves for a career-spanning set that leans into early classics such as “Death Blooms” while carving out space for the rhythmic complexity that defines newer material. Expect front-man Chad Gray to vault barricades and whip the crowd into a frenzy as the group brings back the theatrical flair—face paint and all—that once made them Ozzfest darlings.

Located just off I-80, Vibrant Music Hall offers free parking and easy access from across the Hawkeye State. Make it a Saturday night you’ll never forget by catching one of modern metal’s most influential acts in an intimate 2,500-seat room built for big-time sound.

Shop for Mudvayne tickets at Vibrant Music Hall on September 13, 2025

