Mudvayne tickets on sale in Waukee at Vibrant Music Hall

Mudvayne heads to central Iowa on Sept. 13, 2025, lighting up Vibrant Music Hall in Waukee at 7 p.m. The Des Moines-area venue delivers crisp acoustics and unobstructed sightlines—ideal for fans eager to feel every double-kick blast and hammer-on from the pioneering alt-metal outfit.

Tickets are available now at the hall’s box office or online through ScoreBig, where customers enjoy transparent, all-in pricing—no hidden service fees tacked on at checkout.

The band’s reunited lineup has earned raves for a career-spanning set that leans into early classics such as “Death Blooms” while carving out space for the rhythmic complexity that defines newer material. Expect front-man Chad Gray to vault barricades and whip the crowd into a frenzy as the group brings back the theatrical flair—face paint and all—that once made them Ozzfest darlings.

Located just off I-80, Vibrant Music Hall offers free parking and easy access from across the Hawkeye State. Make it a Saturday night you’ll never forget by catching one of modern metal’s most influential acts in an intimate 2,500-seat room built for big-time sound.

