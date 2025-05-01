Oak View Group to Lead Hospitality at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

Oak View Group (OVG) has been named the exclusive hospitality partner for the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, currently under construction in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park, with an expected opening date in 2026.

As part of the agreement, OVG will oversee all food and beverage operations across the museum’s 11-acre campus, including an all-day café, a signature restaurant, and hospitality services for private events. The flagship restaurant is expected to serve as a standalone dining destination in the city.

The hospitality program will be led by Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, OVG’s London-based luxury hospitality division. Rhubarb’s portfolio includes premium services at major cultural venues like London’s Royal Albert Hall and Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, as well as acclaimed dining spots such as the Ra Ra Room at PHX Arena and Curtain Call at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia.

“We are honored to be part of this visionary cultural destination and will deliver a transformative hospitality program that is as inspiring as the stories the Lucas Museum will share,” OVG Chairman and CEO Tim Leiweke said in a press release. “This is more than food and beverage — it’s about curating moments that resonate.”

Founded by filmmaker George Lucas and businesswoman Mellody Hobson, the Lucas Museum aims to explore storytelling across cultures and mediums, from traditional visual art to film and illustration. The museum will feature 100,000 square feet of gallery space, two state-of-the-art theaters, a research library, event spaces, and public gardens designed by Studio-MLA. The main 300,000-square-foot building was designed by architect Ma Yansong of MAD Architects, with Stantec serving as executive architect.