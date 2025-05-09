Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Albuquerque at Revel Entertainment Center

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII caps his early‑October run with an Oct. 11, 2025, show at Revel Entertainment Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Tickets are available via the venue and on ScoreBig, where transparent pricing ensures no surprises at checkout.

The multipurpose Revel complex features a versatile concert hall with clear sightlines from every corner. Quinn XCII’s hybrid pop stylings will benefit from the center’s state‑of‑the-art sound and lighting rigs, designed to highlight both live instrumentation and electronic accents.

This marks the artist’s Albuquerque debut, giving New Mexico fans a rare chance to hear breakout tracks “Autopilot” and “My Wife & 2 Dogs” live. Local openers will be announced soon, promising an eclectic evening of music discovery.

