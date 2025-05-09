Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Pearl Concert Theater

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII will bring his bright, genre‑blurring sound to Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Oct. 9, 2025.

Fans can buy tickets through the resort box office or head to ScoreBig to secure seats with no add‑on fees.

The 2,500‑seat Pearl Theater boasts immersive acoustics and luxury seating—ideal for Quinn XCII’s full‑band arrangements and vibrant stage visuals. Vegas audiences can expect a high‑octane set packed with chart‑toppers and fan‑chosen deep cuts.

Make a night of it: Palms Casino offers pre‑show dining, gaming and overnight packages, turning the concert into a full Sin City experience.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at Pearl Concert Theater on Oct. 9, 2025

