Quinn XCII tickets on sale in New York at SummerStage

Quinn XCII takes over Central Park’s iconic Rumsey Playfield for a Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage gig on Sept. 10, 2025, at 8 p.m. The beloved outdoor series returns with Quinn’s only New York City stop, pairing his breezy anthems with Manhattan’s skyline and a late‑summer night under the trees.

Tickets just went on sale. New Yorkers can line up at the SummerStage box office, but savvy fans can secure verified tickets at ScoreBig—transparent pricing, no hidden fees, instant delivery.

Known for interactive crowd sing‑alongs, Quinn XCII last appeared in NYC for a sold‑out Radio City show and promises a revamped set featuring his newest singles. Expect special guests: the SummerStage calendar often sparks surprise collaborations.

Central Park concerts come with perks: arrive early, picnic on the lawn, then dance beneath the stars. Subway access plus a 7,000‑capacity footprint mean this show will sell quickly.

