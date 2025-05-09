Quinn XCII tickets on sale in New York at SummerStage

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII takes over Central Park’s iconic Rumsey Playfield for a Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage gig on Sept. 10, 2025, at 8 p.m. The beloved outdoor series returns with Quinn’s only New York City stop, pairing his breezy anthems with Manhattan’s skyline and a late‑summer night under the trees.

Tickets just went on sale.

Known for interactive crowd sing‑alongs, Quinn XCII last appeared in NYC for a sold‑out Radio City show and promises a revamped set featuring his newest singles. Expect special guests: the SummerStage calendar often sparks surprise collaborations.

Central Park concerts come with perks: arrive early, picnic on the lawn, then dance beneath the stars. Subway access plus a 7,000‑capacity footprint mean this show will sell quickly.

