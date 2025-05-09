Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Mann Center

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII will light up the Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 9, 2025, at 7 p.m., treating Philadelphia fans to sunset views of the city skyline as he rolls through his 2025 tour.

Tickets for the early‑evening show are on sale now. The Mann’s box office offers hard tickets, but ScoreBig provides digital options with transparent pricing—no surprise fees at checkout.

The Detroit native’s genre‑defying catalog—including platinum singles “Straightjacket” and “Love Me Less”—has earned him festival slots at Made in America and Firefly, making this Fairmount Park appearance feel like a hometown encore. Philly crowds can also look forward to orchestral‑quality sound courtesy of The Mann’s renowned audio setup.

The open‑air Skyline Stage seats just 7,500, so demand is high for Quinn’s only Pennsylvania date. Arrive early to explore on‑site art installations and grab a local craft beer before the music starts.

