Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Quinn XCII brings his 2025 tour to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Oct. 1, 2025. The downtown venue’s amphitheater‑style seating will host an immersive night of genre‑spanning pop.

Tickets hit the market today via the box office, while ScoreBig has additional inventory—always displayed at the price you see.

Known for candid lyrics about mental health and relationships, Quinn XCII has cultivated a loyal fan base that turns shows into cathartic sing‑alongs. Phoenix audiences can anticipate a carefully curated set list mixing breakout hit “Straightjacket,” platinum favorite “Flare Guns” and brand‑new material.

The 5,000‑seat theater boasts a state‑of‑the‑art sound system and large HD screens, ensuring every attendee catches the action. Public‑transit‑friendly location and ample parking options make for hassle‑free arrival.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 1, 2025

