Rob Thomas tickets on sale near St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rob Thomas (Photo: flickr user @cdharrison, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rob Thomas and A Great Big World pack the house at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri — just west of St. Louis — on Aug. 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

The 20,000‑capacity amphitheater hosted Matchbox Twenty in 2022; now Thomas returns with a solo set mixing nostalgic rock hooks and fresh material, plus the uplifting pop of A Great Big World.

Whether you grab pit seats or stake out lawn space beneath the Gateway Arch skyline, plan for booming sing‑alongs to “Smooth” and “3 AM.”

