Rob Thomas Unveils ‘The All Night Days’ Tour

Rob Thomas is hitting the road this summer, rolling out plans for The All Night Days Tour—a 25-date run that will bring the Matchbox Twenty frontman to amphitheaters and theaters across the United States in August and September 2025.

The trek opens August 1 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in Atlanta and weaves up the East Coast before cutting through the Midwest and South, ultimately wrapping September 6 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Along the way, Thomas will stop in major markets including Nashville, Chicago, New York City, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Support will come from emerging pop trio The Lucky on all dates, with A Great Big World joining the bill on select shows.

Presales run Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, May 8 at 10 p.m. local time. General on-sales begin Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time via the artist’s website, robthomasmusic.com. Fans can also find seats on secondary marketplaces such as Ticket Club—members there save by skipping service fees—at Rob Thomas Tickets.

Thomas, a three-time GRAMMY winner best known for Matchbox Twenty staples like “Push” and his Santana collaboration “Smooth,” last toured solo behind 2019’s Chip Tooth Smile. With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, he remains one of pop-rock’s most recognizable voices.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Rob Thomas “The All Night Days Tour” Dates

Date Venue and City Aug. 1, 2025 Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA Aug. 2, 2025 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, FL Aug. 3, 2025 Mizner Park Amphitheatre, Boca Raton, FL Aug. 5, 2025 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN Aug. 6, 2025 The Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC Aug. 8, 2025 Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, Richmond, VA Aug. 9, 2025 TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA Aug. 10, 2025 The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Washington, DC Aug. 12, 2025 The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY Aug. 13, 2025 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ Aug. 15, 2025 Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA Aug. 16, 2025 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT Aug. 18, 2025 Rose Music Center at The Heights, Dayton, OH Aug. 20, 2025 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL Aug. 22, 2025 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN Aug. 23, 2025 PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH Aug. 24, 2025 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI Aug. 26, 2025 Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, St. Louis, MO Aug. 27, 2025 Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO Aug. 29, 2025 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX Aug. 30, 2025 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Houston, TX Sept. 2, 2025 Bellco Theater, Denver, CO Sept. 4, 2025 Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ Sept. 5, 2025 Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV Sept. 6, 2025 YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, CA

