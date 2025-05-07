Rob Thomas Unveils ‘The All Night Days’ Tour
Rob Thomas is hitting the road this summer, rolling out plans for The All Night Days Tour—a 25-date run that will bring the Matchbox Twenty frontman to amphitheaters and theaters across the United States in August and September 2025.
The trek opens August 1 at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in Atlanta and weaves up the East Coast before cutting through the Midwest and South, ultimately wrapping September 6 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Along the way, Thomas will stop in major markets including Nashville, Chicago, New York City, Phoenix and Las Vegas.
Support will come from emerging pop trio The Lucky on all dates, with A Great Big World joining the bill on select shows.
Presales run Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, May 8 at 10 p.m. local time. General on-sales begin Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time via the artist’s website, robthomasmusic.com. Fans can also find seats on secondary marketplaces such as Ticket Club—members there save by skipping service fees—at Rob Thomas Tickets.
Thomas, a three-time GRAMMY winner best known for Matchbox Twenty staples like “Push” and his Santana collaboration “Smooth,” last toured solo behind 2019’s Chip Tooth Smile. With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, he remains one of pop-rock’s most recognizable voices.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Rob Thomas “The All Night Days Tour” Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Aug. 1, 2025
|Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA
|Aug. 2, 2025
|Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, FL
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Mizner Park Amphitheatre, Boca Raton, FL
|Aug. 5, 2025
|Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN
|Aug. 6, 2025
|The Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC
|Aug. 8, 2025
|Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, Richmond, VA
|Aug. 9, 2025
|TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA
|Aug. 10, 2025
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Washington, DC
|Aug. 12, 2025
|The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY
|Aug. 13, 2025
|PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
|Aug. 15, 2025
|Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA
|Aug. 16, 2025
|Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT
|Aug. 18, 2025
|Rose Music Center at The Heights, Dayton, OH
|Aug. 20, 2025
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL
|Aug. 22, 2025
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN
|Aug. 23, 2025
|PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
|Aug. 24, 2025
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI
|Aug. 26, 2025
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, St. Louis, MO
|Aug. 27, 2025
|Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO
|Aug. 29, 2025
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX
|Aug. 30, 2025
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Houston, TX
|Sept. 2, 2025
|Bellco Theater, Denver, CO
|Sept. 4, 2025
|Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ
|Sept. 5, 2025
|Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
|Sept. 6, 2025
|YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, CA
