The Who tickets on sale in Toronto at Budweiser Stage

The Who (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Who cap their summer itinerary with back‑to‑back lakefront concerts at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sept. 2 and Sept. 4, 2025, both starting at 7:30 p.m. The open‑air amphitheatre in Ontario Place offers breathtaking skyline views that will frame two nights of rock history in the making.

Tickets for both Toronto dates are on sale now. Fans can purchase from the venue or save on fees at ScoreBig, which provides transparent, up‑front pricing.

The Who’s affinity for Toronto stretches back to the iconic Maple Leaf Gardens gigs of the ’70s and their celebrated 1982 farewell tour. Today, Townshend and Daltrey remain magnetic performers, balancing the ferocity of “My Generation” with the sweeping grandeur of “Tea & Theatre.” A full orchestra heightens the experience, making Budweiser Stage the perfect setting for this sonic spectacle.

Whether you attend one show or both, these appearances are likely the last Canadian opportunities to hear The Who’s trailblazing opus performed live this decade. Act fast—Toronto crowds are renowned for selling out waterfront shows in record time.

Shop Tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Who tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.