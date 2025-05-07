Thievery Corporation tickets on sale in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville

Thievery Corporation (Photo: Sean Phillips from Fairfax, VA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Thievery Corporation rolls into Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville on Dec. 12, 2025, capping its winter run with a Music City mash-up of trip-hop grooves, laid-back reggae and global soul.

Tickets are on sale through the Brooklyn Bowl website and via ScoreBig, where service-charge surprises are a thing of the past.

Nashville’s branch of the famed Williamsburg venue pairs concert acoustics with a full-service bowling alley, meaning fans can knock down pins during instrumental jams like “Dance on Vaseline.” The venue’s 1,200-capacity layout ensures every spot feels close to the action.

While Hilton and Garza hail from Washington, D.C., they have long counted Nashville among their favorite tour stops, crediting the city’s open-minded scene. Expect guest vocalists switching languages mid-set, plus an encore that reimagines country classics over dub bass for a uniquely Tennessee twist.

Make a night of it: grab hot chicken in Germantown, then slide over to 3rd Avenue North for one of December’s most eclectic concerts.

Shop for Thievery Corporation tickets at Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville on December 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Thievery Corporation tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

,Thievery Corporation tickets Brooklyn Bowl Nashville”