WesGhost Indianapolis tickets on sale at Turntable

WesGhost

WesGhost slides into Turntable in Indianapolis, IN, on August 12, 2025, for a 7:30 p.m. performance filled with ghostly keys and trunk-rattling percussion.

Hoosier fans can grab tickets at the venue, but the smart play is ScoreBig—no hidden fees and an extra 10 % off with promo code TICKETNEWS10.

After moving millions of digital units with “Phantom Moves,” the rapper doubled down on atmospheric storytelling with 2024 mixtape Shadow Talk, drawing comparisons to Kid Cudi and Travis Scott.

Turntable’s reputation for crisp sound and downtown convenience means every lyric and 808 hit will land squarely with the Circle City crowd.

Indy hip-hop heads eager for fresh blood on the scene shouldn’t miss what could be the artist’s last small-room appearance before bigger tours call.

This is the second Midwest stop on a coast-to-coast club trek teasing cuts from WesGhost’s upcoming full-length debut.

Shop for WesGhost tickets at Turntable on August 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on WesGhost tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.