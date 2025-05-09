WesGhost Seattle tickets on sale at Neumos

WesGhost

WesGhost caps his summer club run at Neumos in Seattle, WA, on August 29, 2025, delivering an 8 p.m. finale packed with atmospheric beats and crowd-surf moments.

Emerald City fans can head to the box office

The MC vaulted into the spotlight with streaming juggernaut “Phantom Moves,” then cemented his artistic vision on acclaimed mixtape Shadow Talk.

Neumos’ famed mezzanine sightlines and thunderous low end will amplify WesGhost’s cinematic production, ensuring every track hits with studio-quality punch.

Seattleites who relish catching breakout acts early should circle this date; industry chatter suggests the rapper’s next swing through the Pacific Northwest could be in much larger rooms.

The closing-night energy should be high as WesGhost teases material slated for his debut LP and celebrates the tour’s final bow.

