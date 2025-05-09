WWE to Bring Crown Jewel, SmackDown to Perth in October 2025

WWE is returning to Australia this fall with a weekend-long takeover in Perth headlined by Crown Jewel: Perth, set for Saturday, October 11, 2025 at RAC Arena.

The event marks a key stop in John Cena’s 2025 Farewell Tour, with the Undisputed WWE Champion scheduled to make his final WWE appearance in Australia that weekend. Cena’s appearance was confirmed during WrestleMania 41, adding star power to an already stacked lineup.

The Crown Jewel premium live event will showcase Champion vs. Champion showdowns in both the men’s and women’s divisions. Last year’s Crown Jewel saw Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan capture the inaugural titles in Riyadh.

The festivities kick off with Friday Night SmackDown on October 10 and will wrap up with Monday Night Raw on October 13, all from RAC Arena. The three-event run follows the record-setting Elimination Chamber: Perth held at Optus Stadium in February 2024, which became the most-attended and most-viewed Elimination Chamber in WWE history.

All three events will be broadcast live in Australia and internationally on Netflix, with U.S. audiences able to stream Crown Jewel: Perth on Peacock and watch SmackDown on USA Network.

Fans can register now for an exclusive presale opportunity at WWE.com/WWEAustralia2025. Priority Pass ticket packages will be available via On Location, offering perks like ringside seats, Superstar appearances, and photo opportunities. Travel packages through Sportsnet Holidays are also available for international fans.

Tickets and further event details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.