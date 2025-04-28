San Diego to Host WWE Survivor Series This November

Following a massively successful, record-breaking edition of WrestleMania, WWE has revealed its host city for Survivor Series this year.

WWE’s Survivor Series will head to a stadium for the first time in its nearly 40-year history, taking over San Diego’s Petco Park on Saturday, November 29. The event marks WWE’s first Premium Live Event in the California city since 2008 and follows a record-setting Survivor Series last year at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena — which generated the largest gate in the event’s history.

“We are beyond excited to host WWE’s Survivor Series at Petco Park,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement. “For over two decades, Petco Park has hosted the most iconic sports and entertainment moments in San Diego history and established a reputation as a world-class venue. We look forward to welcoming WWE’s incredible talent and passionate fanbase to America’s #1 Ballpark for what promises to be another unforgettable night.”

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also praised the announcement, highlighting the economic boost the event is expected to bring.

“This is a huge win for our city, our residents, and our local economy,” Gloria said. “Thousands of fans will travel here and experience everything that America’s Finest City has to offer.”

Fans interested in attending can register for an exclusive presale offer by visiting WWE’s registration site. General ticket sale dates will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, WWE is partnering with On Location to offer Survivor Series Pass packages that include premium seating, pre-show hospitality, WWE Superstar appearances, and ringside photo opportunities. Fans can place a deposit for access at On Location’s site.

Petco Park, which opened in 2004, is known as a premier sports and entertainment facility. In addition to being home to Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres, it has hosted major concerts by artists such as Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Elton John, and Metallica, along with a variety of sporting events including golf tournaments, rodeos, and college football’s Holiday Bowl.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said Petco Park was the perfect choice for the historic event.

“For the first time in the event’s nearly 40-year history, Survivor Series will take place in a stadium,” Levesque said. “We believe Petco Park in San Diego is the perfect host for a historic night.”