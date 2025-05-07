Yungblud Plots 2025 Tour Ahead of Forthcoming ‘IDOLS’

Yungblud is hitting the road with his newly announced “IDOLS The World Tour,” bringing his high-energy performances across Europe and North America in 2025. The tour supports his upcoming album and includes a mix of festival appearances and headlining shows, kicking off June 21 in Milton Keynes, UK, and wrapping up October 31 in Bergamo, Italy.

The extensive global trek will see Yungblud performing at major venues and festivals, including The National Bowl in the UK, Ilosaarirock in Finland, Taubertal-Festival in Germany, and iconic U.S. venues such as the Hollywood Palladium, Chicago’s Riviera Theatre, and Brooklyn Paramount. The tour then returns to Europe in October with shows in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, and other cities across the continent.

IDOLS. THE WORLD TOUR. PRE SALE BEGINS TUESDAY + WEDNESDAY. GENERAL ONSALE FRIDAY 16TH. PRE ORDER THE ALBUM (EUROPE) OR SIGN UP TO THE MAILING LIST (US) FOR FIRST ACCESS TO TICKETS. MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED.https://t.co/VwbSz4uNW1 pic.twitter.com/kpIa5VdM8U — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) May 7, 2025

Tickets for Yungblud’s 2025 tour will be available through multiple presales starting Tuesday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m. local time. Fans can gain early access by signing up for the artist’s mailing list at yungbludofficial.com or via a Live Nation presale using code FREESTYLE. General public ticket sales begin Friday, May 16 at 9 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Yungblud Tickets for available listings.

Since his debut, Yungblud has cultivated a massive global following with his genre-defying sound and bold, emotional lyrics. Known for his electrifying live shows and unapologetic energy, he has quickly risen as one of the most distinctive voices in modern rock, with past tours selling out major venues across continents.

Find Yungblud’s full list of world tour dates below:

Yungblud IDOLS The World Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 06/21 The National Bowl – Milton Keynes, UK 07/18 Ilosaarirock 2025 – Joensuu, FI 08/10 Taubertal-Festival 2025 – Rothenburg Ob Der Tauber, DE 08/23 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA 08/24 The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA 08/26 The Union – Salt Lake City, UT 08/28 The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO 08/30 ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX 08/31 House of Blues – Dallas, TX 09/02 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA 09/06 9:30 Club – Washington, DC 09/09 The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI 09/10 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI 09/12 Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL 09/14 Agora Theatre and Ballroom – Cleveland, OH 09/16 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY 09/18 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA 09/19 Roadrunner – Boston, MA 09/21 Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON 10/04 AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL 10/05 Forest National – Brussels, BE 10/07 Mitsubishi Electric Halle – Dusseldorf, DE 10/08 Adidas Arena – Paris, FR 10/09 Zenith Nantes Metropole – Nantes, FR 10/11 Palacio Vistalegre – Madrid, ES 10/14 Zenith – Munich, DE 10/15 Halle 622 – Zurich, CH 10/17 Sportovni Hala Fortuna – Prague, CZ 10/18 Torwar Hall – Warsaw, PL 10/20 Uber Eats Music Hall – Berlin, DE 10/22 Rockhal Main Hall – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU 10/24 KB Hallen – Copenhagen, DK 10/25 Annexet – Stockholm, SE 10/27 Sporthalle – Hamburg, DE 10/29 Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, AT 10/31 ChorusLife Arena – Bergamo, IT

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.