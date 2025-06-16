Jonas Brothers Cancel, Downgrade Stadium Shows Following Surged Ticket Prices

Jonas Brothers 4th of July Show Taping in Cleveland | Photo by Eric Drost via Wikimedia Commons

The Jonas Brothers are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, though their ticket prices may have been too steep for fans, as several stadium shows have been downgraded to arenas or amphitheaters.

The “Sucker” singers revealed the news on Thursday, writing that “every decision we make is with you in mind, ensuring the best experience for our incredible fans.”

“We’re making some changes, but rest assured, all performances are still happening on the same dates and in the same cities,” the trio said. “We’re pouring our hearts into making this the best tour we’ve ever done. We love performing for you and sharing this journey together.”

They went on to note that ticketholders for the affected dates will get first priority presale access for the shows at the new venues, and access to the priority presale is already tied to fans’ Ticketmaster accounts. Refunds will automatically be issued to affected ticketholders.

“We apologize for any inconvenience these changes have caused and we can’t wait to see you on the road!” the group added.

Affected shows include Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park gig, which has been rescheduled to Jiffy Lube Live on August 12, as well as Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park show, which will now be held at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on August 14. Chicago’s Wrigley Field concert was downgraded to Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on August 28, Detroit’s Comerica Park show will now happen at Little Caesars Arena on August 28, and Dallas fans will now head to the Dos Equis Pavilion, rather than Globe Life Field, on August 31.

Most notably, the brothers’ Los Angeles gig took a huge downgrade from the 56,000-capacity Dodger Stadium to the 18,300-seat Intuit Dome.

Not every stadium show on the Jonas Brothers’ schedule has been affected; they’re still slated to perform at Boston’s Fenway Park and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, though mainly, their remaining shows are all set to take place at arenas.

While the Jonas Brothers did not explicitly explain their reasoning for the downgrades, it’s safe to say that these cancellations derive from extremely surged ticket prices. When the trio first announced their anniversary tour, fans complained of unattainable ticket prices worth hundreds of dollars each, leading them to forego tickets due to financial reasons.

Ticketholders took to social media to complain of the venue changes, as well as the fact that they’ll have to face another presale to obtain tickets. Others also pointed out that they probably won’t receive the refund in time to purchase new tickets.

Excited to still see you, but disappointed in the venue change for Illinois. Tinley Park is 40+ minutes from Chicago, it’s a remote location and extremely difficult for ride share/public transport. I appreciate you still keeping the date, but wish it was a closer venue. — Jonas Brothers Daily News 💛 (@Jonas_DailyNews) June 13, 2025

lowkey disappointed I have to go through a whole nother presale situation when I had close to bstage floor seats for the original detroit one.. I paid $600 for 2 tickets so I wish you guys could’ve accomadated with @Ticketmaster to get us as close of seats as we already bought 😩 — kelsey ❯❯❯❯ (@finelinescience) June 13, 2025

Listen I love you guys, but you should have really waited til people who purchased tickets got their refunds before announcing another presale. Now we all get to stress again of trying to get new tickets, when they really should just be honored or PRICE MATCHED. — Bree 🤍🦋🕊️✨ (@seocbsbebe_) June 13, 2025

i work at a school. wednesday is my last day. i can’t sit on a queue for who knows how long, buy tickets, and get the kids ready to leave by 12. and i had good seats, and now might have to settle for the lawn?also, philly and camden are not the same, but alright. — heather (@pizzainthepool) June 13, 2025

Nah I’m honestly so upset. I finally splurged and you took it from me. — A L Y 🧢 (@chaotic_m3ss) June 13, 2025

If tickets arent $30 like they were when I bought my Detroit tickets I will not be coming. Huge bummer as I was taking my mom for a night out. Can’t afford to pay an outrageous price for nosebleeds + the 200 level at LCA is total garbage. — garrett (@nofeargarrett) June 13, 2025

Either transfer the tickets we already have, or make the presale for AFTER we have all gotten our refunds. Most of us (myself included) do not have the extra money right now to spend on MORE tickets. — Laura 💕 (@laurathorn1989) June 13, 2025

Either transfer the tickets we already have, or make the presale for AFTER we have all gotten our refunds. Most of us (myself included) do not have the extra money right now to spend on MORE tickets. — Laura 💕 (@laurathorn1989) June 13, 2025

| READ: Jonas Brothers Gigs Fail to Sell Out, Fans Angered at Slashed Ticket Prices |

This is also starkly similar to a situation last year; the band slashed ticket prices to gigs in Australia due to poor sales in February 2024. Fans were enraged since they purchased original tickets for AUD $250 — just for them to be given away for free the day-of the show. Many said they were “ripped off” after spending so much money just for ticket prices to drop last-minute.

Jonas Brothers fans aren’t alone; no matter the genre, fans of acts from Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny to blink-182 and Sleep Token are feeling the burn of entertainment giant Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster. The pair, which merged in 2010, is currently facing a lawsuit by the Department of Justice for its alleged anti-competitive and monopolistic practices. Fans have complained of error codes, hours-long queues, and unattainable ticket prices, making the ticket-buying process insufferable.