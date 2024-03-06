Jonas Brothers fans — who paid hundreds for tickets to see the boyband — are furious after ticket prices for shows Down Under were slashed due to poor sales.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their world tour, which made stops in Sydney over the weekend and Brisbane on Tuesday night. Tickets were originally up-for-grabs on Ticketek for AUD $250, but over the weekend, those prices dropped dramatically to a mere AUD $80. Then, the day of the show, free tickets were reportedly given away.

One Jonas Brothers fan, Nat McLennan, took to TikTok to express her frustration.

“It’s the week of the concerts and all these tickets have gone on sale – some were even free 10 minutes before the show last night,” McLennan said. “My ticket that I bought for like $200-$250, General Admission Standing, is now like $80.”

McLennan went on to say that she feels like she’s been “ripped off,” noting that “when the tickets came out, they were expensive, but being a fan it didn’t really faze me, but now it kind of does faze me because, hello, I spent this money and now it feels like a complete waste.”

Another fan, Annabelle Ryan, uploaded a TikTok showing a $0.00 complimentary offer for general admission standing tickets, writing, “the Jonas Brothers Aus shows selling so little that they’re givin em out for free..it’s bad for them I fear.”

Others took to social media to express their frustration:

the Jonas Brothers dropping tickets from $250 to $80 is absolutely ridiculous, why not just charge like $150 per ticket from the get go instead and then not drop prices and everyone is happy? — sophie 🍂 (@midnightsoph) March 1, 2024

Tell me how you’re justifying dropping Jonas brother GA prices to $99.90 when a lot of people including myself have paid $254.55 @Ticketek_AU — Leah (@satellitedrews) February 29, 2024

Ticketek strikes again. Myself & MANY others paid full price tickets of $250 for GA for tonight and tomorrow’s Sydney shows of @jonasbrothers for them to now be reduced to $80?!!!!!!!!!!! For us who paid full price when they went on sale, where’s our compensation? @Ticketek_AU — jake (eras tour australia) (@taylorsrep13) March 1, 2024

Legit I spent SO much money for next weeks shows and watch it go down completely!! as much as I love the jonas brothers I CANNOT defend the prices for this tour — atlanta (@juicyprincess99) March 1, 2024

Such a huge amount of people selling their Jonas brothers tickets for Sydney I believe it’s due to prices dropping since the initial release so people bought new tickets pic.twitter.com/OSsPLjlWRk — Cara (@CLGreality9) February 28, 2024

@jonasbrothers can u upgrade me and my friends melbourne seats we paid sm money and ticketek changed the prices and we should be compromised for our MONEY PLEASE — ebony⸆⸉🪩 (@ebonysmidnights) March 1, 2024

Jonas Brothers fans aren’t alone; no matter the genre, fans of acts from Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny to blink-182 and Sleep Token are feeling the burn of entertainment giant Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster. The pair, which merged in 2010, is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice for its alleged anti-competitive and monopolistic practices. Fans, who were directed towards Live Nation’s Verified Fan program, have complained of error codes, hours-long queues, and unattainable ticket prices, making the ticket-buying process insufferable.

| READ: Live Nation Highlights Stranglehold on Industry With Record-Breaking 2023 Earnings |

Those still hoping to catch the trio on tour can find them wrapping-up their Australian leg of the trek with stops in Melbourne on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. From there, the Jonas Brothers will head to Europe for gigs in Norway, Denmark, Germany, Spain, and more before crossing the U.K. and Ireland throughout June.

Fans can find tickets to the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming tour via the band’s official website. Additionally, tickets are available at secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.