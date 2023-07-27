The Jonas Brothers will be going out in a big way for the rest of 2023 and well into 2024, announcing a major extension of their Five Albums. One Night. touring plans. The trio plotted shows in North America through the remainder of this year, with plans for stops in Australia/New Zealand in early 2024 and then a European/UK run in May and June.
Here we go!! We are stoked to add more dates for THE TOUR in the US, Europe and making our way to Australia for the first time! For all North American shows you can now register for Verified Fan until July 31st at 10PM ET at https://t.co/CjvOnTOPUg for your chance to purchase… pic.twitter.com/JOo9Z55KNv
— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 27, 2023
Following existing stops that kick off with two shows in two nights at Yankee Stadium in New York, the Jonas Brothers now have more than 60 North American shows planned between now and the middle of December. Following a brief break, they resume touring with a February 27 performance in New Zealand followed by five March dates in Australia. Another travel break will give them April off, but the tour resumes in mid-May with shows across Europe before it wraps in June.
Tickets for the run are on sale next week, with fans being asked to register their interest for Ticketmaster’s much-hated Verified Fan system. Fans interested in the process can visit the band website to sign up through July 31. The sales process begins on Thursday, August 3 for both “verified fans” and those willing to pay surged “platinum” prices, according to the Ticketmaster event pages for tour dates. Tickets will be onsale to the general public on Friday, August 4, assuming that the tour promoter’s don’t imply that it is fully sold out in order to release held-back tickets down the road.
Ticket prices for the shows have not yet been released, but fans were vocal in their complaints regarding the ticket pricing for previous shows on the tour, which perhaps explains why demand was soft enough to see dates make their way on to the Live Nation 4-for-$80 giveaway summer promotion.
The Jonas Brothers already had touring plans through mid-October. New dates announced this week build right from that point, starting with a performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on October 18. They play venues that include MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas), Moda Center (Portland), Rogers Arena (Vancouver), Bell Centre (Montreal), and Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) before the North American dates wrap up with a December 9 performance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
The full schedule for the Jonas Brothers tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:
Jonas Brothers Tour Dates
Sunday Aug 13 — BRONX, NY | Yankee Stadium
Tuesday Aug 15 — BOSTON, MA | TD Garden
Wednesday Aug 16 — BOSTON, MA | TD Garden
Thursday Aug 17 — UNCASVILLE, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday Aug 19 — TORONTO, ON | Rogers Centre
Tuesday Aug 22 — INDIANAPOLIS, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thursday Aug 24 — DETROIT, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Friday Aug 25 — CHICAGO, IL | Wrigley Field
Sunday Aug 27 — ST LOUIS, MO | Enterprise Center
Wednesday Aug 30 — ARLINGTON, TX | Globe Life Field
Friday Sep 01 — SAINT PAUL, MN | Minnesota State Fair
Sunday Sep 03 — AUSTIN, TX | Moody Center
Wednesday Sep 06 — PHOENIX, AZ | Footprint Center
Saturday Sep 08 — LAS VEGAS, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena
Saturday Sep 09 — LOS ANGELES, CA | Dodger Stadium
Thursday Sep 11 — SACRAMENTO, CA | Golden 1 Center
Thursday Sep 14 — DENVER, CO | Ball Arena
Saturday Sep 16 — OMAHA, NE | CHI Health Center
Monday Sep 18 — CLEVELAND, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thursday Sep 21 — PHILADELPHIA, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Friday Sep 22 — BALTIMORE, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Saturday Sep 23 — WASHINGTON, DC | Capital One Arena
Monday Sep 25 — PITTSBURGH, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday Sep 26 — LEXINGTON, KY | Rupp Arena
Thursday Sep 28 — RALEIGH, NC | PNC Arena
Saturday Sep 30 — CHARLOTTE, NC | Spectrum Center
Sunday Oct 01 — ATLANTA, GA | State Farm Arena
Tuesday Oct 03 — TULSA, OK | BOK Center
Thursday Oct 05 — SAN ANTONIO, TX | AT&T Center
Saturday Oct 07 — HOUSTON, TX | Toyota Center
Monday Oct 09 — NASHVILLE, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Tuesday Oct 10 — COLUMBIA, SC | Colonial Life Arena
Thursday Oct 12 — TAMPA, FL | Amalie Arena
Friday Oct 13 — ORLANDO, FL | Amway Center
Saturday Oct 14 — MIAMI, FL | Kaseya Center
Friday Oct 16 — ORLANDO, FL | Amway Center
Wed Oct 18 — ATLANTA, GA | State Farm Arena
Friday Oct 20 — NASHVILLE, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sun Oct 22 — AUSTIN, TX | Moody Center
Mon Oct 23 — HOUSTON, TX | Toyota Center
Fri Oct 27 — LAS VEGAS, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Oct 28 — SAN DIEGO, CA | Viejas Arena
Sun Oct 29 — ANAHEIM, CA | Honda Center
Thu Nov 02 — FRESNO, CA | Save Mart Center
Sat Nov 04 — SALT LAKE CITY, UT | Maverik Center
Sun Nov 05 — NAMPA, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena
Tue Nov 07 — SPOKANE, WA | Spokane Arena
Thu Nov 09 — PORTLAND, OR | Moda Center
Fri Nov 10 — SEATTLE, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Nov 11 — VANCOUVER, BC | Rogers Arena
Tue Nov 14 — EDMONTON, AB | Rogers Place
Thu Nov 16 — WINNIPEG, MB | Canada Life Centre
Fri Nov 17 — GRAND FORKS, ND | Alerus Center
Sun Nov 19 — ST PAUL, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 20 — MILWAUKEE, WI | Fiserv Forum
Tue Nov 21 — GRAND RAPIDS, MI | Van Andel Arena
Mon Nov 27 — BUFFALO, NY | KeyBank Center
Wed Nov 29 — OTTAWA, ON | Canadian Tire Centre
Fri Dec 01 — MONTREAL, QC | Bell Centre
Sat Dec 02 — ALBANY, NY | MVP Arena
Sun Dec 03 — WASHINGTON, DC | Capital One Arena
Wed Dec 06 — NEWARK, NJ | Prudential Center
Sat Dec 09 — BROOKLYN, NY | Barclays Center
2024
Tue Feb 27 — AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND | Spark Arena
Fri Mar 01 — SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA | Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Mar 02 — SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA | Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 05 — BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Mar 08 — MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA | Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 09 — MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA | Rod Laver Arena
Sat May 18 — OSLO, NORWAY | Spektrum
Mon May 20 — COPENHAGEN, DENMARK | Royal Arena
Tue May 21 — HAMBURG, GERMANY | Barclays Arena
Wed May 22 — COLOGNE, GERMANY | Lanxess Arena
Sat May 25 — BARCELONA, SPAIN | Palau Sant Jordi
Mon May 27 — LYON, FRANCE | LDLC Arena
Tue May 28 — MILAN, ITALY | Mediolanum Forum
Thu May 30 — KRAKOW, POLAND | Tauron Arena
Sat Jun 01 — VIENNA, AUSTRIA | Stadthalle
Sun Jun 02 — PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC | O2 Arena
Mon Jun 03 — MUNICH, GERMANY | Olympiahalle
Tue Jun 04 — ZURICH, SWITZERLAND | Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 07 — PARIS, FRANCE | Accor Arena
Sat Jun 08 — ANTWERP, BELGIUM | Sportpaleis
Mon Jun 10 — AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS | Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 12 — LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM | The O2
Sat Jun 15 — BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM | Utilita Arena
Sun Jun 16 — GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM | OVO Hydro
Mon Jun 17 — MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM | Co-Op Live Arena
Wed Jun 19 — DUBLIN, IRELAND | 3Arena
Thu Jun 20 — BELFAST, IRELAND | SSE Arena
Last Updated on July 27, 2023
