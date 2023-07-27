The Jonas Brothers will be going out in a big way for the rest of 2023 and well into 2024, announcing a major extension of their Five Albums. One Night. touring plans. The trio plotted shows in North America through the remainder of this year, with plans for stops in Australia/New Zealand in early 2024 and then a European/UK run in May and June.

Here we go!! We are stoked to add more dates for THE TOUR in the US, Europe and making our way to Australia for the first time! For all North American shows you can now register for Verified Fan until July 31st at 10PM ET at https://t.co/CjvOnTOPUg for your chance to purchase… pic.twitter.com/JOo9Z55KNv — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 27, 2023

Following existing stops that kick off with two shows in two nights at Yankee Stadium in New York, the Jonas Brothers now have more than 60 North American shows planned between now and the middle of December. Following a brief break, they resume touring with a February 27 performance in New Zealand followed by five March dates in Australia. Another travel break will give them April off, but the tour resumes in mid-May with shows across Europe before it wraps in June.

Tickets for the run are on sale next week, with fans being asked to register their interest for Ticketmaster’s much-hated Verified Fan system. Fans interested in the process can visit the band website to sign up through July 31. The sales process begins on Thursday, August 3 for both “verified fans” and those willing to pay surged “platinum” prices, according to the Ticketmaster event pages for tour dates. Tickets will be onsale to the general public on Friday, August 4, assuming that the tour promoter’s don’t imply that it is fully sold out in order to release held-back tickets down the road.

Ticket prices for the shows have not yet been released, but fans were vocal in their complaints regarding the ticket pricing for previous shows on the tour, which perhaps explains why demand was soft enough to see dates make their way on to the Live Nation 4-for-$80 giveaway summer promotion.

The Jonas Brothers already had touring plans through mid-October. New dates announced this week build right from that point, starting with a performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on October 18. They play venues that include MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas), Moda Center (Portland), Rogers Arena (Vancouver), Bell Centre (Montreal), and Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) before the North American dates wrap up with a December 9 performance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The full schedule for the Jonas Brothers tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Jonas Brothers Tour Dates

Sunday Aug 13 — BRONX, NY | Yankee Stadium

Tuesday Aug 15 — BOSTON, MA | TD Garden

Wednesday Aug 16 — BOSTON, MA | TD Garden

Thursday Aug 17 — UNCASVILLE, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday Aug 19 — TORONTO, ON | Rogers Centre

Tuesday Aug 22 — INDIANAPOLIS, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday Aug 24 — DETROIT, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Friday Aug 25 — CHICAGO, IL | Wrigley Field

Sunday Aug 27 — ST LOUIS, MO | Enterprise Center

Wednesday Aug 30 — ARLINGTON, TX | Globe Life Field

Friday Sep 01 — SAINT PAUL, MN | Minnesota State Fair

Sunday Sep 03 — AUSTIN, TX | Moody Center

Wednesday Sep 06 — PHOENIX, AZ | Footprint Center

Saturday Sep 08 — LAS VEGAS, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena

Saturday Sep 09 — LOS ANGELES, CA | Dodger Stadium

Thursday Sep 11 — SACRAMENTO, CA | Golden 1 Center

Thursday Sep 14 — DENVER, CO | Ball Arena

Saturday Sep 16 — OMAHA, NE | CHI Health Center

Monday Sep 18 — CLEVELAND, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday Sep 21 — PHILADELPHIA, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Friday Sep 22 — BALTIMORE, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Saturday Sep 23 — WASHINGTON, DC | Capital One Arena

Monday Sep 25 — PITTSBURGH, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday Sep 26 — LEXINGTON, KY | Rupp Arena

Thursday Sep 28 — RALEIGH, NC | PNC Arena

Saturday Sep 30 — CHARLOTTE, NC | Spectrum Center

Sunday Oct 01 — ATLANTA, GA | State Farm Arena

Tuesday Oct 03 — TULSA, OK | BOK Center

Thursday Oct 05 — SAN ANTONIO, TX | AT&T Center

Saturday Oct 07 — HOUSTON, TX | Toyota Center

Monday Oct 09 — NASHVILLE, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday Oct 10 — COLUMBIA, SC | Colonial Life Arena

Thursday Oct 12 — TAMPA, FL | Amalie Arena

Friday Oct 13 — ORLANDO, FL | Amway Center

Saturday Oct 14 — MIAMI, FL | Kaseya Center

Friday Oct 16 — ORLANDO, FL | Amway Center

Wed Oct 18 — ATLANTA, GA | State Farm Arena

Friday Oct 20 — NASHVILLE, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sun Oct 22 — AUSTIN, TX | Moody Center

Mon Oct 23 — HOUSTON, TX | Toyota Center

Fri Oct 27 — LAS VEGAS, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Oct 28 — SAN DIEGO, CA | Viejas Arena

Sun Oct 29 — ANAHEIM, CA | Honda Center

Thu Nov 02 — FRESNO, CA | Save Mart Center

Sat Nov 04 — SALT LAKE CITY, UT | Maverik Center

Sun Nov 05 — NAMPA, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Nov 07 — SPOKANE, WA | Spokane Arena

Thu Nov 09 — PORTLAND, OR | Moda Center

Fri Nov 10 — SEATTLE, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Nov 11 — VANCOUVER, BC | Rogers Arena

Tue Nov 14 — EDMONTON, AB | Rogers Place

Thu Nov 16 — WINNIPEG, MB | Canada Life Centre

Fri Nov 17 — GRAND FORKS, ND | Alerus Center

Sun Nov 19 — ST PAUL, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 20 — MILWAUKEE, WI | Fiserv Forum

Tue Nov 21 — GRAND RAPIDS, MI | Van Andel Arena

Mon Nov 27 — BUFFALO, NY | KeyBank Center

Wed Nov 29 — OTTAWA, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

Fri Dec 01 — MONTREAL, QC | Bell Centre

Sat Dec 02 — ALBANY, NY | MVP Arena

Sun Dec 03 — WASHINGTON, DC | Capital One Arena

Wed Dec 06 — NEWARK, NJ | Prudential Center

Sat Dec 09 — BROOKLYN, NY | Barclays Center

2024

Tue Feb 27 — AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND | Spark Arena

Fri Mar 01 — SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA | Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Mar 02 — SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA | Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 05 — BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA | Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Mar 08 — MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA | Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 09 — MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA | Rod Laver Arena

Sat May 18 — OSLO, NORWAY | Spektrum

Mon May 20 — COPENHAGEN, DENMARK | Royal Arena

Tue May 21 — HAMBURG, GERMANY | Barclays Arena

Wed May 22 — COLOGNE, GERMANY | Lanxess Arena

Sat May 25 — BARCELONA, SPAIN | Palau Sant Jordi

Mon May 27 — LYON, FRANCE | LDLC Arena

Tue May 28 — MILAN, ITALY | Mediolanum Forum

Thu May 30 — KRAKOW, POLAND | Tauron Arena

Sat Jun 01 — VIENNA, AUSTRIA | Stadthalle

Sun Jun 02 — PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC | O2 Arena

Mon Jun 03 — MUNICH, GERMANY | Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 04 — ZURICH, SWITZERLAND | Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 07 — PARIS, FRANCE | Accor Arena

Sat Jun 08 — ANTWERP, BELGIUM | Sportpaleis

Mon Jun 10 — AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS | Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 12 — LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM | The O2

Sat Jun 15 — BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM | Utilita Arena

Sun Jun 16 — GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM | OVO Hydro

Mon Jun 17 — MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM | Co-Op Live Arena

Wed Jun 19 — DUBLIN, IRELAND | 3Arena

Thu Jun 20 — BELFAST, IRELAND | SSE Arena

Last Updated on July 27, 2023