Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) reported its quarterly earnings on Thursday, and once again saw record-shattering numbers for the entertainment giant, built once again on the enormous surge on ticket prices being charged to consumers by the company and artists it sells tickets for through Ticketmaster. Tickets sold by the corporation and its ticketing subsidiary grew by “double digits” on both primary and secondary marketplaces controlled by the company, while “fee-bearing GTV” figures were up by 25%, meaning that prices are going up at at a faster rate than the company’s growth in the actual number of sold tickets.

This has been a key driver for Live Nation Entertainment, which is on a massive streak of record-shattering earnings since the emergence of live events from the pandemic-related shutdowns.

“Live music is bigger than ever, with global demand driving the industry to record levels,” says President and CEO Michael Rapino – who reportedly earned well over $100 million in compensation in 2022 – in a statement issued alongside the earnings report. “There’s a more diverse pipeline of artists breaking from all corners of the world, and at the same time tours are going to more markets – particularly in Latin America and Asia. This was our strongest second quarter ever, with 2023 on pace to be a record year, and early indicators for 2024 giving us confidence in continued growth.”

At the high level, Live Nation reported revenue as up by 27% to $5.7 billion, with operating income up by 21% to $386 million. It claims it has sold over 117 million tickets to Live nation shows already this year, growth of 20% compared to 2022. It touts that within a single year, it is seeing revenue growth of a whopping $40 per fan at amphitheaters, which adds up quickly with the number and scale of events under the company’s operation.

Perhaps anticipating criticism of the ever-spiraling ticket prices continuing to fuel its enormous earnings, Live Nation points out that tickets sold across its own secondary marketplaces are averaging double the prices of tickets sold across its own primary marketplaces, “showing the extent to which tickets remain priced below market value.”

It bears mentioning that the imposition of floor pricing policies, where resale prices are not allowed to go below a certain mark to keep prices above remaining primary ticket inventory that is unsold, is common for both concerts and sporting events with tickets sold on the Ticketmaster platform.

More details regarding Live Nation’s continued financial dominance of all aspects of the live event economy are available at the company’s website. The unaudited financial highlights from the earnings report are below:

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SECOND QUARTER

(unaudited; $ in millions)

Q2 2023 Reported Q2 2022 Reported Growth Q2 2023 Constant Currency Growth at Constant Currency Revenue Concerts $ 4,633.3 3,597.8 29% $ 4,621.3 28% Ticketing 709.3 575.3 23% 707.5 23% Sponsorship & Advertising 302.9 263.8 15% 299.4 13% Other and Eliminations (14.8) (2.7) * (14.9) * $ 5,630.7 $ 4,434.2 27% $ 5,613.3 27% Consolidated Operating Income $ 386.4 $ 318.7 21% $ 381.0 20% Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Concerts $ 168.1 123.0 37% $ 164.5 34% Ticketing 292.7 230.8 27% 290.4 26% Sponsorship & Advertising 203.1 178.3 14% 201.8 13% Other and Eliminations (18.2) (2.1) * (18.2) * Corporate (56.0) (50.4) (11) % (56.0) (11) % $ 589.7 $ 479.6 23% $ 582.5 21%

* Percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SIX MONTHS

(unaudited; $ in millions)

6 Months 2023 Reported 6 Months 2022 Reported Growth 6 Months 2023 Constant Currency Growth at Constant Currency Revenue Concerts $ 6,914.5 $ 4,805.6 44 % $ 6,949.3 45 % Ticketing 1,387.1 1,055.7 31% 1,391.9 32% Sponsorship & Advertising 473.0 379.5 25 % 469.2 24 % Other and Eliminations (16.5) (3.8) * (16.5) * $ 8,758.1 $ 6,237.0 40 % $ 8,793.9 41 % Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) $ 529.1 $ 345.8 53 % $ 529.1 53 % Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Concerts $ 168.9 $ 73.8 * $ 167.1 * Ticketing 563.7 437.0 29% 561.8 29% Sponsorship & Advertising 298.7 248.0 20 % 297.8 20 % Other and Eliminations (26.1) (6.5) * (26.1) * Corporate (95.8) (63.7) (50) % (95.8) (50) % $ 909.4 $ 688.6 32% $ 904.8 31%

* Percentages are not meaningful

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Operating Income (Unaudited)

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 6 Months 2023 6 Months 2022 (in millions) Adjusted Operating Income $ 589.7 $ 479.6 $ 909.4 $ 688.6 Acquisition expenses 24.8 9.5 38.2 21.6 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 21.2 21.9 41.6 40.4 Depreciation and amortization 136.5 115.9 251.7 216.4 Loss on sale of operating assets (7.0) 1.1 (6.5) 2.7 Stock-based compensation expense 27.8 12.5 55.3 61.7 Operating income $ 386.4 $ 318.7 $ 529.1 $ 345.8

KEY OPERATING METRICS

(unaudited)

Q2 2023 Q2 2022 6 Months 2023 6 Months 2022 (in thousands except estimated events) Concerts (1) Estimated events: North America 8,111 8,057 14,420 12,793 International 4,130 4,491 7,726 6,469 Total estimated events 12,241 12,548 22,146 19,262 Estimated fans: North America 18,474 17,427 26,131 24,255 International 18,599 16,415 29,842 20,484 Total estimated fans 37,073 33,842 55,973 44,739 Ticketing (2) Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets 78,879 71,966 151,145 123,529 Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets 71,236 67,847 144,436 127,730 Total estimated tickets sold 150,115 139,813 295,581 251,259

_________

Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter.

The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This includes primary tickets sold during the year regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing which are reported when the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients’ box offices, along with tickets sold on our “do it yourself” platform. These ticket metrics are net of any refunds requested and any cancellations that occurred during the period, which may result in a negative number.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ in millions) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 491.0 $ 349.1 Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 34.7 78.5 Free cash flow from earnings $ 525.7 $ 427.6 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (36.1) (21.3) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (82.7) (27.1) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 406.9 $ 379.2 Net cash used in investing activities $ (239.4) $ (129.7) Net cash used in financing activities $ (152.2) $ (62.6)

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ in millions) 6 Months 2023 6 Months 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,646.8 $ 1,547.4 Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (867.6) (977.9) Free cash flow from earnings $ 779.2 $ 569.5 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (44.7) $ (35.1) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (137.6) (66.1) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 596.9 $ 468.3 Net cash used in investing activities $ (299.2) $ (244.7) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 73.5 $ (137.6)

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents

($ in millions) June 30,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,128.9 Client cash (1,381.1) Deferred revenue — event-related (4,330.1) Accrued artist fees (230.9) Collections on behalf of others (66.2) Prepaid expenses — event-related 1,209.0 Free cash $ 2,329.6

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release, including the Supplemental Information that follows, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements the regarding the company’s anticipated prospects for a record 2023 and continued growth into 2024, with record number of fans and Ticketmaster sales expected for 2023; anticipated double-digit attendance growth for the third quarter of 2023; early indications for growth in the company’s Concerts pipeline for 2024; the company’s pacing to invest over $12 billion in putting on artists’ shows in 2023; current expectations for fee-bearing ticket sales in 2023; the company’s sponsorship and advertising segment’s operating income and adjusted operating income growth pace for 2023; current full-year margin expectations for each of the company’s operating segments; expectations for double-digit fan count growth at the company’s operated venues in 2023; continued growth in the company’s venue and festival pipeline; the company’s current expectations for capital expenditures for 2023; the company’s global M&A pipeline; projected free cash flow—adjusted conversion for 2023; anticipated accretion from OCESA; and the company’s current expectation that there will be no material foreign exchange impacts on revenue, operating income or adjusted operating income for 2023.

Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company’s plans, the risk that the company’s markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the company’s most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company’s projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as operating income (loss) before certain stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances and acquisition expenses (including transaction costs, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation). We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure when applied to a GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period’s currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period’s currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow — Adjusted , or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,128,873 $ 5,606,457 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $66,669 and $63,294, respectively 1,889,652 1,465,383 Prepaid expenses 1,628,578 949,826 Restricted cash 7,769 5,917 Other current assets 122,076 131,939 Total current assets 10,776,948 8,159,522 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,904,020 1,487,663 Operating lease assets 1,582,873 1,571,395 Intangible assets Definite-lived intangible assets, net 1,118,166 1,050,622 Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net 378,181 368,712 Goodwill 2,619,356 2,529,380 Long-term advances 654,938 568,558 Other long-term assets 890,608 724,989 Total assets $ 19,925,090 $ 16,460,841 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, client accounts $ 1,670,651 $ 1,791,025 Accounts payable 293,865 180,076 Accrued expenses 2,778,581 2,368,434 Deferred revenue 5,025,871 3,134,800 Current portion of long-term debt, net 51,489 620,032 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 146,931 140,232 Other current liabilities 56,143 68,716 Total current liabilities 10,023,531 8,303,315 Long-term debt, net 6,554,697 5,283,467 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,659,898 1,654,525 Other long-term liabilities 562,016 455,971 Commitments and contingent liabilities Redeemable noncontrolling interests 753,519 669,766 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 2,291 2,285 Additional paid-in capital 2,438,660 2,698,316 Accumulated deficit (2,680,716) (2,971,229) Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865) (6,865) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 59,253 (90,076) Total Live Nation stockholders’ equity (187,377) (367,569) Noncontrolling interests 558,806 461,366 Total equity 371,429 93,797 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,925,090 $ 16,460,841

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 5,630,723 $ 4,434,174 $ 8,758,113 $ 6,236,982 Operating expenses: Direct operating expenses 4,164,778 3,267,023 6,280,367 4,338,045 Selling, general and administrative expenses 868,595 672,213 1,558,916 1,242,395 Depreciation and amortization 136,514 115,927 251,699 216,396 Loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets (7,013) 1,065 (6,509) 2,730 Corporate expenses 81,478 59,247 144,493 91,657 Operating income 386,371 318,699 529,147 345,759 Interest expense 81,995 68,435 171,210 135,208 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 18,366 — Interest income (56,452) (13,192) (96,765) (20,756) Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (5,558) (1,955) (9,665) (6,243) Other expense (income), net (6,599) 5,039 4,984 14,438 Income before income taxes 372,985 260,372 441,017 223,112 Income tax expense 41,648 31,995 65,488 43,691 Net income 331,337 228,377 375,529 179,421 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 37,655 40,577 85,016 41,803 Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 293,682 $ 187,800 $ 290,513 $ 137,618 Basic net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.04 $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ 0.31 Diluted net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.02 $ 0.66 $ 0.78 $ 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 228,536,179 224,674,447 228,350,537 223,290,226 Diluted 243,660,186 243,634,764 230,490,937 231,367,674 Reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation: Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 293,682 $ 187,800 $ 290,513 $ 137,618 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (56,621) (32,560) (111,554) (68,274) Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation—basic $ 237,061 $ 155,240 $ 178,959 $ 69,344 Convertible debt interest, net of tax 10,804 6,365 — — Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation—diluted $ 247,865 $ 161,605 $ 178,959 $ 69,344

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 375,529 $ 179,421 Reconciling items: Depreciation 127,670 114,119 Amortization 124,029 102,277 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 41,597 40,392 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 8,949 8,224 Loss on extinguishment of debt 18,366 — Stock-based compensation expense 55,333 61,741 Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration 20,100 18,010 Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 9,019 10,112 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 20,120 25,702 Loss (gain) on mark-to-market of equity investments (26,408) 5,657 Other, net 4,918 3,928 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Increase in accounts receivable (395,516) (440,290) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (836,672) (607,939) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 298,718 972,906 Increase in deferred revenue 1,801,097 1,053,178 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,646,849 1,547,438 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Advances of notes receivable (118,973) (30,558) Collections of notes receivable 8,286 11,074 Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates (26,336) (46,699) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (202,531) (130,278) Cash acquired from (paid for) acquisitions, net of cash paid (acquired) 69,359 (39,854) Purchases of intangible assets (35,088) (6,129) Other, net 6,077 (2,292) Net cash used in investing activities (299,206) (244,736) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 986,766 4,009 Payments on long-term debt (614,030) (22,638) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 14,716 13,448 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (137,609) (66,114) Purchases and sales of noncontrolling interests, net (88,239) (27,138) Payments for capped call transactions (75,500) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,999 26,051 Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (8,464) (41,731) Payments for deferred and contingent consideration (9,440) (22,508) Other, net 315 (1,014) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 73,514 (137,635) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 103,111 (186,703) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,524,268 978,364 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,612,374 4,887,792 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,136,642 $ 5,866,156

Last Updated on July 27, 2023