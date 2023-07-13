Got three friends and a show you want to see? Live Nation’s new promotion might get you all in the door for less than a hundred dollars, as the entertainment giant unveiled its 2023 Summer’s Live promotion this week.

The deal offers access to four packs of tickets to select shows for a total of $80, inclusive of all fees. Tours mentioned as having tickets available through the promotion include performances by Alicia Keys, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Queens of the Stone Age, and many more.

Summer’s Live tickets are on sale beginning July 19 and the promotion runs through August 1. Rakuten and Allegiant Air will offer presales to their membership that begin a day early, on July 18.

Once the promotion is active, fans will be able to shop for tickets on the promotion by either visiting LiveNation.com/SummersLive to browse shows with inventory eligible for the promotion, or by finding listings on the individual event page of eligible shows – they will be displayed in the ticketing window as “Summer’s Live 4 Pack”.

The deal is similar in nature to Live Nation’s “Concert Week” – which was launched in the spring and offered $25 all-in tickets to summer concerts. The second significant discount offer for summer shows by the promotional giant does raise questions regarding how well shows are selling for acts that are being included in the promotion – particularly ones that saw discounted access in both.

Artists included in both Live Nation all-in pricing ticket discount promotions include 3 Doors Down, The Offspring, Boy George & Culture Club, The Smashing Pumpkins, Snoop Dogg, and Keith Urban, among many others. It should be noted that many artists have very limited numbers of tickets available on the promotion, or very limited shows on their tour with available tickets – so those with a performer on the list available for a discount (who don’t mind sitting on the lawn at their local Live Nation shed) should shop as soon as they are able before they’re snapped up.

The full list of currently announced performers for the upcoming promotion are included below:

Live Nation Summer's Live Listed Artists

Last Updated on July 13, 2023