Got three friends and a show you want to see? Live Nation’s new promotion might get you all in the door for less than a hundred dollars, as the entertainment giant unveiled its 2023 Summer’s Live promotion this week.
The deal offers access to four packs of tickets to select shows for a total of $80, inclusive of all fees. Tours mentioned as having tickets available through the promotion include performances by Alicia Keys, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Queens of the Stone Age, and many more.
Summer’s Live tickets are on sale beginning July 19 and the promotion runs through August 1. Rakuten and Allegiant Air will offer presales to their membership that begin a day early, on July 18.
Once the promotion is active, fans will be able to shop for tickets on the promotion by either visiting LiveNation.com/SummersLive to browse shows with inventory eligible for the promotion, or by finding listings on the individual event page of eligible shows – they will be displayed in the ticketing window as “Summer’s Live 4 Pack”.
The deal is similar in nature to Live Nation’s “Concert Week” – which was launched in the spring and offered $25 all-in tickets to summer concerts. The second significant discount offer for summer shows by the promotional giant does raise questions regarding how well shows are selling for acts that are being included in the promotion – particularly ones that saw discounted access in both.
Artists included in both Live Nation all-in pricing ticket discount promotions include 3 Doors Down, The Offspring, Boy George & Culture Club, The Smashing Pumpkins, Snoop Dogg, and Keith Urban, among many others. It should be noted that many artists have very limited numbers of tickets available on the promotion, or very limited shows on their tour with available tickets – so those with a performer on the list available for a discount (who don’t mind sitting on the lawn at their local Live Nation shed) should shop as soon as they are able before they’re snapped up.
The full list of currently announced performers for the upcoming promotion are included below:
Live Nation Summer’s Live Listed Artists
3 DOORS DOWN
5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
50 CENT
A R I Z O N A
ADEKUNLE GOLD
ALEKS SYNTEK
ALICIA KEYS
THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS
ARCANGEL
AVENGED SEVENFOLD
BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK
BECK & PHOENIX
BIG TIME RUSH
BLACK VEIL BRIDES & VV
BOY GEORGE & CULTURE CLUB
BOYS LIKE GIRLS
BRET MICHAELS PARTI-GRAS
CHELSEA HANDLER
CHEVELLE AND THREE DAYS GRACE
THE CHICKS
COREY HOLCOMB
COREY TAYLOR
COUNTING CROWS
DANCE GAVIN DANCED
ANNA PAOLA
DIERKS BENTLEY
DISTURBED
DOMINIC FIKE
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
EDÉN MUÑOZ
ERIKA JAYNE
FOREIGNER
FUERZA REGIDA
GHOST
GODSMACK AND STAIND
GOO GOO DOLLS
GOV’T MULE’S DARK SIDE OF THE MULE
JAVIER ROSAS
JELLY ROLL
JESSE & JOY
JIMMY EAT WORLD & MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA
JONAS BROTHERS
KANY GARCIA
KAYCYY
KEITH URBAN
KIDZ BOP KIDS
KING
LAMB OF GOD
LIL DURK
LIL YACHTY
LOS GEMELOS DE SINALOA
MÅNESKIN
MAROON 5
MATCHBOX TWENTY
MUDVAYNE
MYKE TOWERS
NE-YO
NEEDTOBREATHE
NEON TREES
NICKELBACK
NOTHING MORE
THE OFFSPRING
OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL FEAT. WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY
PANTERA
PARKER MCCOLLUM
PENTATONIX
PEPE AGUILAR
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
RINA SAWAYAMA
ROB ZOMBIE & ALICE COOPER
ROD STEWART
SAD SUMMER FEST: TAKING BACK SUNDAY, THE MAINE, PVRIS
SAM HUNT
SHINEDOWN
SIDDHARTHA
SLIGHTLY STOOPID AND SUBLIME WITH ROME
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
SNOOP DOGG
STAVROS HALKIAS
SUMMER BLOCK PARTY PRESENTS JODECI & SWV
THOMAS RHETT
TIWA SAVAGE
WU-TANG CLAN & NAS
YELLOWCARD
YOUNG THE GIANT WITH MILKY CHANCE
YUNGBLUD
ZAC BROWN BAND
Last Updated on July 13, 2023
