Olivier Award-winning revival of Cabaret which originated on London’s West End in 2021 is heading to Broadway next spring. The venue that is going to be transformed into the intimate Kit Kat Club will be August Wilson Theatre. Opening dates and casting will be revealed at a later date.

Staged as a revival on Broadway three times before, in 1987, 1998, 2014, Cabaret musical first came on Broadway in 1966 with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. It was based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play I Am a Camera which was itself adapted from Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin. It even gave life to a two-hour Oscar-winning film starring Liza Minnelli in 1972. Musical’s Broadway revivals have featured Alan Cumming, Natasha Richardson, Michelle Williams, Sienna Miller and Emma Stone so far.

The latest London revival of the musical, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, won a record-breaking 7 Olivier Awards in 2022, including Best Musical Revival along with Best Actor and Actress in a Musical for Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee and Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles. The West End production keeps running now, starring Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park.

The musical numbers in Cabaret include Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money, If You Could See Her.

Broadway Tickets

Broadway tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Broadway tickets at ScoreBig

Broadway tickets at SeatGeek

Broadway tickets at StubHub

Broadway tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Broadway tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on July 13, 2023