The Cincinnati Music Festival, one of the largest music events in the United States, is set to take place between July 20 and 22. This year, more than 15 top performers and emerging artists from the world of R&B, hip-hop, and jazz will be part of the event. The festival will take place at the Andrew J Brady Music Center and Paycor Stadium.

Highlights of this year’s festival include performances by American rapper Snoop Dogg and Grammy Award-winning artist Al Green. Other artists like Jill Scott, Babyface, and Midnight Star will also perform at the festival. An event to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop will be held on July 20 at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center.

For shoppers looking to see the performers without paying top dollar, tickets are available on resale marketplaces like MEGASeats for less than face value, including multi-day passes.

On the first day, floor tickets are still available at a starting price of $164 through MEGASeats, offering a possible alternative as the box office has already sold out its floor tickets.

For the concerts on the second and third days at Paycor Stadium, MEGASeats offers tickets, starting at $37—less than half the price of a box office ticket. A two-day pass for the festival is also available at a minimum price of $73.

Cincinnati Music Festival Line-Up 2023

Thursday, July 20 | Tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop

Friday, July 21 | Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, Gerald Albright

Saturday, July 22 | Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, Norman Brown

Last Updated on July 13, 2023