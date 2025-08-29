Gorillaz Headline Fortnite Festival Season 10 with Full Band Crossover

The world’s biggest virtual band is stepping onto an even bigger stage: the virtual Fortnite Festival.

Gorillaz made their Fortnite Festival debut on August 26, with band members 2D, Noodle, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals featured as Icons in the game’s upcoming Season 10.

The collaboration brings Gorillaz’ signature style — from their animated backstory to their genre-blending hits — into Fortnite’s interactive music platform. Players will also experience a new Main Stage designed to echo the band’s gritty aesthetic, complete with towering buildings, a train, and walls of graffiti.

Season 10 includes both gameplay updates and an extensive lineup of Gorillaz-themed content. The Noodle & 2D Bundle will be available in the Fortnite Shop, featuring character outfits, back bling, emotes, and accessories choreographed to the band’s 2005 hit “DARE.” A “Clint Eastwood” Jam Track will also be available throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the Season 10 Music Pass will unlock additional rewards, with Russel Hobbs available immediately to passholders and Murdoc Niccals serving as the premium final unlock. Along the way, players can collect themed back bling, instruments, and a Jam Track of “On Melancholy Hill.” Free tracks will include new original songs from Epic Games.

Epic has also rolled out improvements to the Festival game mode, including updates to note timing visuals, guitar calibration, and expanded music library sorting options.

The timing of the collaboration aligns with Gorillaz’ real-world presence in London, where the band is hosting its House of Kong Exhibition at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park through September 3.

Season 10 marks the 10th installment of Fortnite Festival since launching in 2023. Epic Games has already teased that the next Music Pass will serve as an anniversary celebration, with a focus on original Fortnite music content.

Gorillaz is the latest artist to be featured in Fortnite; the game set a new milestone last year when more than 14 million concurrent players for its “Remix: The Final virtual concert,” featuring hip-hop stars Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice. The concert lasted for 15 minutes and showcased “dreamscapes for each artist.” Additionally, the show paid tribute to Juice WRLD, who died in 2019, featuring a special dedication to the late rapper with the world premiere of his posthumous song “Empty Out Your Pockets.”

In the past, Fortnite has hosted virtual concerts by artists like Ariana Grande, Marshmello, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, Easy Life, and J. Balvin. Several other artists have also appeared in the game as a part of its Fortnite Festival, including Lady Gaga, Metallica, and Billie Eilish.