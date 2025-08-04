PARTYNEXTDOOR to Hold Virtual, Immersive Concert Experience in Fortnite

PARTYNEXTDOOR is giving fans an experience like no other — allowing them to immersive themselves into a digital concert, playable in Fortnite for a limited time.

The immersive concert event, developed in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Immersive Music Studios, and OVO Sound, allows Fortnite players to visit a custom virtual island. Players will start out on top of the CN Tower in PARTYNEXTDOOR’s home in Toronto, and from there, they’ll travel on a jet to the sands of South Beach. Then, they’ll celebrate at an after-party at David Grutman’s LIV at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.

Throughout the experience, PND will perform hits like “Break from Toronto,” “Make It To The Morning,” and “Somebody Loves Me” in the form of a larger-than-life avatar. Fans can also participate in quests and interactive elements during the show, including scavenger hunts, mini-games, and parkour levels.

PND, an avid Fortnite player, said that “when the opportunity to create our own world came up, it was a natural fit.”

Find the trailer below:

Alongside PND, various artists have dabbled into the world of Fortnite. The game set a new milestone last year when more than 14 million concurrent players for its “Remix: The Final virtual concert,” featuring hip-hop stars Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice.

The concert lasted for 15 minutes and showcased “dreamscapes for each artist.” Additionally, the show paid tribute to Juice WRLD, who died in 2019, featuring a special dedication to the late rapper with the world premiere of his posthumous song “Empty Out Your Pockets.”

In the past, Fortnite has hosted virtual concerts by artists like Ariana Grande, Marshmello, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, Easy Life, and J. Balvin. Several other artists have also appeared in the game as a part of its Fortnite Festival, including Lady Gaga, Metallica, and Billie Eilish.