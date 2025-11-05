Morgan Wallen Fans Struggle to Score Tickets with Over 400K in Ticketmaster Queues, ‘Insane’ Prices

Morgan Wallen is hitting the road again in 2026 on his “Still The Problem Tour,” and complaints are already rolling in from fans stuck in queues trying to purchase presale tickets Wednesday morning.
Fans hoping to snag tickets were placed into hours-long queues with up to 400,000 people waiting in line.
Some fans also faced difficulty even entering the sale; either their code wasn’t working, or they received an error message from AXS or Ticketmaster that their “session has expired” or “your browsing activity has been paused.”
Those that were lucky enough to actually make it to checkout were met with eye-boggling prices; tickets in the back of stadiums started at around $130 and increased to over $300 for lower level sections, followed by over $600 for floor seats and over $800 for pit tickets.
Wallen fans aren’t alone; rising ticket prices have been a never-ending topic across the industry. From Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter to Sleep Token, Ghost, and Green Day, fans have lashed-out at Ticketmaster for the same scenario. Fans trying to purchase tickets to any big-name act on Ticketmaster are stuck struggling through the ticketer’s online queue, face error codes and long-wait times. Then, when they finally reach checkout (if they ever do) those tickets are gone — or priced so high that fans just give up.
To make matters worse, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino downplayed consumer frustration over rising ticket costs earlier this year, calling them “underpriced.”
“In sports, I joke it’s like a badge of honor to spend [$70,000] for Knicks courtside,” Rapino said. “When you read about the ticket prices going up, it’s still an average concert price [of] $72. Try going to a Laker game for that, and there’s 80 of them [in a season].”
His comments have sparked backlash across the internet — from not only fans, but also musicians, including acclaimed music producer Jack Antonoff.
Unfortunately, fans might not see comedown on ticket prices anytime soon. Live Nation has continued its stranglehold on the industry, with revenue climbing 16% year-over-year to $7 billion and adjusted operating income (AOI) up 11% to $798 million during its second quarter report this year.