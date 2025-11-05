Morgan Wallen Fans Struggle to Score Tickets with Over 400K in Ticketmaster Queues, ‘Insane’ Prices

Morgan Wallen is hitting the road again in 2026 on his “Still The Problem Tour,” and complaints are already rolling in from fans stuck in queues trying to purchase presale tickets Wednesday morning.

Fans hoping to snag tickets were placed into hours-long queues with up to 400,000 people waiting in line.

332794 ahead of me in the queue for Morgan Wallen tickets for the Philly Show Advertisement Your browser does not support the video tag. November 5, 2025

It’s cool…I didn’t really want to go to Morgan Wallen anyway pic.twitter.com/q8ezOlwgus — Allyson (@allyson_wolford) November 5, 2025

Seems like everyone and their grandmother got a Pre-Sale code for Morgan Wallen. How do you have over 120k in the queue for a stadium that only seats 89k 🤷🏼‍♂️👎 — Jeremy Chick (@jjcmchick) November 5, 2025

Started at 326k in the queue for Morgan wallen in Gainesville😧 — Ashley (@af1313af) November 5, 2025

Some fans also faced difficulty even entering the sale; either their code wasn’t working, or they received an error message from AXS or Ticketmaster that their “session has expired” or “your browsing activity has been paused.”

@Ticketmaster I’ve been trying for almost an hour to buy tickets for Morgan Wallen (I had a presale code too). I’ve tried my phone and Mac, on multiple WiFi’s and cellular, and nothing. Extremely frustrated. pic.twitter.com/xmiMgINqjE — PatrickRathbun (@PatrickRathbun) November 5, 2025

@axs hey axs, trying for the Morgan wallen presale and it keeps trying to tell me I’m not human and my session expired and I have been redirected before. What’s going on here pic.twitter.com/Ick7Q5DyG0 — Mike Wilkinson (@wilkinson81) November 5, 2025

Nuke the morgan wallen presale pic.twitter.com/XQU6iU1Rw8 — Earl “Shake and Bake” Sanders (@sexaddictsander) November 5, 2025

Is anyone having an issue with the code for Morgan wallen gainesville?? — Ashley (@af1313af) November 5, 2025

hey @aegpresents my presale code for Morgan Wallen isn’t working! It’s typed correctly but gives an error. Please help! — Ali Peek Wilbur (@ali_peek_wilbur) November 5, 2025

@axs I registered numerous times for Morgan Wallen tickets and also troubleshooted and still have gotten no codes or anything… when I try to login it says no registration even though I did it multiple times!!! Help?! — Andrew Wendowski Photography (@AWendowskiPhoto) November 5, 2025

@Ticketmaster Your site and even mobile app is a piece of sh*t. Was in the queue for Morgan Wallen and now I got kicked out and have this error message about my account being paused. I have called multiple times about this and even created a new account. Ticketmaster needs to go. pic.twitter.com/gH2cIbeIpM — Kevin T. Dodds (@Real_Deal_Dodds) November 5, 2025

Those that were lucky enough to actually make it to checkout were met with eye-boggling prices; tickets in the back of stadiums started at around $130 and increased to over $300 for lower level sections, followed by over $600 for floor seats and over $800 for pit tickets.

The prices of these Morgan Wallen tickets are insane 😭😭😭 — Mary Jane Paul🌸 (@EffortlesslyTay) November 5, 2025

Does Morgan Wallen know his fans don’t make the money he makes? Those prices are nuts — kaila (@marylandeer) November 5, 2025

400k queues for Morgan Wallen!



Rough prices right now for Pittsburgh



Uppers $130-$395 (front row)

200 level $225-$661 (platinum front row)

100 level $324- $1221 (platinum front row)

Floor $609- $3310 (platinum front row)

Pits $820-$1809 (ultimate Morgan wallen vip experiance) — TICKETSHELP1 (@Ticket_Help2022) November 5, 2025

Presale prices B&D Morgan Wallen 😳😳😳@axs 1700 to 2200 EACH!😖🙁😩 Seriously — Denise Chaikin (@ChaikinDenise) November 5, 2025

morgan wallen is out of his mind with these ticket prices bro — dani 🖤✨ (@evergreen_dani) November 5, 2025

Wallen fans aren’t alone; rising ticket prices have been a never-ending topic across the industry. From Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter to Sleep Token, Ghost, and Green Day, fans have lashed-out at Ticketmaster for the same scenario. Fans trying to purchase tickets to any big-name act on Ticketmaster are stuck struggling through the ticketer’s online queue, face error codes and long-wait times. Then, when they finally reach checkout (if they ever do) those tickets are gone — or priced so high that fans just give up.

To make matters worse, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino downplayed consumer frustration over rising ticket costs earlier this year, calling them “underpriced.”

“In sports, I joke it’s like a badge of honor to spend [$70,000] for Knicks courtside,” Rapino said. “When you read about the ticket prices going up, it’s still an average concert price [of] $72. Try going to a Laker game for that, and there’s 80 of them [in a season].”

His comments have sparked backlash across the internet — from not only fans, but also musicians, including acclaimed music producer Jack Antonoff.

Unfortunately, fans might not see comedown on ticket prices anytime soon. Live Nation has continued its stranglehold on the industry, with revenue climbing 16% year-over-year to $7 billion and adjusted operating income (AOI) up 11% to $798 million during its second quarter report this year.