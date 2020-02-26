Harry Styles Books Two-Night Halloween Run At Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles is ready to take over Halloween. The British singer revealed Wednesday that he’ll headline Madison Square Garden on October 30-31 for a...

Harry Styles is ready to take over Halloween. The British singer revealed Wednesday that he’ll headline Madison Square Garden on October 30-31 for a pair of shows dubbed Harryween.

The gigs are billed as a “fancy dress party” and encourages fans to join the festivities by showing up in costume. Styles made the big announcement while visiting New York to perform on the Today show and teased that he will also dress up for the performances. Rising country star Orville Peck will join the Big Apple run in support.

Tickets for the Halloween weekend shows will be available for pre-sale March 2 and go on sale to the general public March 6.

Harryween will mark the final dates of Styles’ Love On Tour. His upcoming headlining trek gets underway April 15 with an initial run across the U.K. and Europe. He’ll launch his North American tour leg in June and remain on the road through the fall with special guests Jenny Lewis and Koffee. The Harryween shows brings Styles’ total show count at Madison Square Garden up to five. He’ll also headline the World’s Most Famous Arena July 6-8, marking his first shows there as a solo star.

The Love On Tour comes in support of Styles’ sophomore record Fine Line. The album, which dropped late last year, earned the heartthrob Top 40 singles “Lights Up” and “Adore You.” His latest release and subsequent tour also coincides with solo projects from his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.