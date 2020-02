Harry Styles, Michelle Obama Tickets Among Weekend Onsales

Harry Styles’ Halloween shows and Michelle Obama’s talk in New York are among tickets going on sale this weekend. Styles announced two Halloween shows...

Harry Styles’ Halloween shows and Michelle Obama’s talk in New York are among tickets going on sale this weekend. Styles announced two Halloween shows at Madison Square Garden earlier this week. Dubbed the “Harryween Fancy Dress Party,” the “Adore You” singer will close out his Love On Tour with the pair of October shows. Tickets to Styles’ Halloween shows will go on presale Monday. Obama continues to roll out dates for her live talk and Q&A session. The former First Lady will visit Uniondale in May. The moderator has yet to be announced but Obama has employed TV personalities like Steven Colbert and Gayle King as moderators for previous talks.

The Night of Too Many Stars will release tickets this weekend as well. Jon Stewart will host the autism telethon, with other guests yet to be announced. Previous guests have included comedians like Fred Armisen and Larry David and musicians like Maroon 5 and The Roots.

The Feed the Streetz tour will roll through Chicago in May. Rick Ross and T.I. will headline the show, with tickets on sale Saturday. Josh Groban’s Greensboro show will also go on sale this weekend, along with Los Tigres Del Norte’s Mexico City show. Christopher Cross will set out on his 40th-anniversary tour in April, with tickets to seven shows on sale Monday.

Frozen performances in Dallas will go on presale Monday, along with Anastasia shows in Seattle. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform back-to-back shows in Seattle and Boise in July, with tickets on sale Monday. Additional tickets on sale this weekend include Professional Bull Riding in Anaheim, Chris Janson’s Reno shows and WWE in Auckland.

Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale this weekend below.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday February 29, Sunday March 1, & Monday March 2

Presale

Event Name Venue City Event date Lister Third Eye Blind-Screamer Tour 2020 Twin River Event Center Lincoln Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA Christopher Cross: 40th Anniversary Tour Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno Friday, May 15, 2020 TMUSA Trolls LIVE! San Jose Civic San Jose Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA Trolls LIVE! San Jose Civic San Jose Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA Trolls LIVE! San Jose Civic San Jose Sunday, August 9, 2020 TMUSA WWE Live 2020 Spark Arena Auckland Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMNZ Anastasia Paramount Theatre Seattle Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Touring Anastasia Paramount Theatre Seattle Thursday, June 18, 2020 Touring Anastasia Paramount Theatre Seattle Friday, June 19, 2020 Touring Anastasia Paramount Theatre Seattle Saturday, June 20, 2020 Touring Anastasia Paramount Theatre Seattle Saturday, June 20, 2020 Touring Anastasia Paramount Theatre Seattle Sunday, June 21, 2020 Touring Anastasia Paramount Theatre Seattle Sunday, June 21, 2020 Touring Anastasia Paramount Theatre Seattle Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Touring Christopher Cross Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego Sunday, May 17, 2020 TMUSA Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Paramount Theatre Seattle Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA Gregory Porter Balboa Theatre San Diego Sunday, September 27, 2020 TMUSA PBR: Unleash the Beast Honda Center Anaheim Friday, September 11, 2020 TMUSA PBR: Unleash the Beast Honda Center Anaheim Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA Bjorn Again – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, Saturday, May 23, 2020 TMAU Christopher Cross – 40th Anniversary Tour Lynn Auditorium Lynn Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA Harry Styles: Harryween Fancy Dress Party Madison Square Garden New York Friday, October 30, 2020 TMUSA Harry Styles: Harryween Fancy Dress Party Madison Square Garden New York Saturday, October 31, 2020 TMUSA Christopher Cross: 40th Anniversary Tour Mars Music Hall Huntsville Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Thursday, June 18, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Friday, June 19, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Saturday, June 20, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Sunday, June 21, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Friday, June 26, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Saturday, June 27, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Sunday, June 28, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Friday, July 3, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Saturday, July 4, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Sunday, July 5, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Thursday, July 9, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Saturday, July 11, 2020 Touring Frozen Music Hall At Fair Park Dallas Sunday, July 12, 2020 Touring Tim Hicks Wreck This Town World Tour National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa Friday, November 20, 2020 TMUSA

General On Sale