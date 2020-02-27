J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Announces Discount Tickets For Veterans

J. Cole is giving back to his community. The rapper is offering veterans and active military members discounted tickets to his own-curated Dreamville Festival,...

J. Cole is giving back to his community. The rapper is offering veterans and active military members discounted tickets to his own-curated Dreamville Festival, which is slated to take place April 4 in Raleigh.

Service members will be able to reap the benefit this weekend at the Inaugural Armed Forces Invitational baseball tournament in J. Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Prospective buyers attending the tournament February 28 through March 1 will have specific windows to purchase Dreamville Festival tickets at the discounted price of $110, down from $150 for the general public. Meanwhile, tickets into the Inaugural Armed Forces Invitational at Segra Stadium cost $10.

Festival tickets may be purchased Friday, February 28 between 3 and 6 p.m., Saturday, February 29 between 1 and 4 p.m., and Sunday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All personnel looking to buy the cash-only tickets will be asked to present a valid military I.D. at purchase.

J. Cole has strong ties to both the military and philanthropy within the Fayetteville region. He was born in Germany on a military base where his mother had served in the army before spending his childhood in Fayetteville. He launched his non-profit organization The Dreamville Foundation in 2011 to focus on helping urban youth in his hometown.

Last year, he curated the inaugural Dreamville Festival, which featured performances from SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, Nelly and more. An official lineup for the 2020 Dreamville Festival has not yet been revealed, though artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons user Kirstenmgreene