Judas Priest Map Out ’50 Heavy Metal Years’ Anniversary Tour

2020 marks 50 years since heavy metal giants Judas Priest began their legendary career. To celebrate, they are embarking on an anniversary tour.

The English rockers will set out on a 24-date trek across the U.S. beginning in September. The outing, dubbed the 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour, will get underway in Maryland at MGM National Harbor and make its way across the country before wrapping in Las Vegas a month later. Its two dozen tour stops also include venues in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Phoenix, Chicago and Los Angeles.

“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular,” the band said in a statement. “Performing a blistering cross-section of songs from our lives in metal — we can’t wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event!”

The band have been some of metal’s most consistent performers. They hit the road last summer on a sizable tour to support their 2018 record Firepower.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Judas Priest Tour Dates – 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour

September 9 — Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

September 11 — Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

September 12 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino

September 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

September 15 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

September 17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 18 — Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fair – Rebel Rock Fest

September 21 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

September 23 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

September 24 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

September 26 — Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

September 27 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

September 29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

September 30 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

October 2 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

October 3 — Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 5 — Austin, TX @ HEB Center

October 6 — San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

October 8 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort and Casino

October 9 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

October 11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

October 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

October 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood