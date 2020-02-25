Santana And Earth, Wind And Fire Team Up For Summer Tour

Music icons Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire are uniting for an extensive summer tour that will bring the groups to more than 30...

Music icons Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire are uniting for an extensive summer tour that will bring the groups to more than 30 cities.

Their co-headlining Miraculous Supernatural Tour gets underway June 19 in San Diego and stretches through August, hitting nearly three dozen markets along the way. There are a mix of venues on the itinerary, from amphitheaters in Tampa, Dallas, and Salt Lake City to arena shows in Nashville and Denver. There is even a lone stadium gig lined up at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium shortly after the trek launches.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind and Fire,” Carlos Santana shared in a statement. “We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!”

The famed guitarist added that he feels “like a 20-year-old on stage” and promises each show on the tour will be energetic as the headliners run through their impressive catalog of hits.

Santana will continue to support their latest album Africa Speaks while also belt out the hits from their best-selling record Supernatural as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, Earth, Wind and Fire are building on their legacy after becoming the first R&B group to receive the Kennedy Center Honors late last year.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Santana & Earth, Wind And Fire Tour Dates – Miraculous Supernatural Tour

June 19 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

June 23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 24 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 27 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

June 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 1 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 3 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 5 — Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 11 —Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 12 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 5 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

August 6 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 8 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 9 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

August 12 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 14 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 15 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 16 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 19 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

August 20 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 22 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 23 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 26 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 28 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 29 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre