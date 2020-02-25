Santana And Earth, Wind And Fire Team Up For Summer Tour
Music icons Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire are uniting for an extensive summer tour that will bring the groups to more than 30 cities.
Their co-headlining Miraculous Supernatural Tour gets underway June 19 in San Diego and stretches through August, hitting nearly three dozen markets along the way. There are a mix of venues on the itinerary, from amphitheaters in Tampa, Dallas, and Salt Lake City to arena shows in Nashville and Denver. There is even a lone stadium gig lined up at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium shortly after the trek launches.
“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind and Fire,” Carlos Santana shared in a statement. “We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!”
The famed guitarist added that he feels “like a 20-year-old on stage” and promises each show on the tour will be energetic as the headliners run through their impressive catalog of hits.
Santana will continue to support their latest album Africa Speaks while also belt out the hits from their best-selling record Supernatural as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, Earth, Wind and Fire are building on their legacy after becoming the first R&B group to receive the Kennedy Center Honors late last year.
See the full list of tour dates below.
Santana & Earth, Wind And Fire Tour Dates – Miraculous Supernatural Tour
June 19 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
June 23 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 24 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 27 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
June 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 1 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 3 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 5 — Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 11 —Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 12 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 5 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
August 6 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 8 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 9 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
August 12 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 14 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 15 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 16 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 19 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
August 20 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 22 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 23 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 26 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 28 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 29 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
