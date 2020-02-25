Nashville SC Releases 2,500 Tickets To Vanderbilt Medical Center

Nashville SC has experienced a high demand for tickets to their inaugural MLS match on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. But the club has released...

Nashville SC has experienced a high demand for tickets to their inaugural MLS match on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. But the club has released an additional 2,500 tickets to the match for Vanderbilt University Medical Center employees.

The giveaway comes in conjunction with a multi-year partnership between Nashville SC and VUMC, in which Vanderbilt Sports Medicine will provide the club a team of physicians and athletic trainers, plus a nutritionist and sports psychologist.

“Securing such a key partnership with a truly Nashville organization is an important way to show our value of being part of this community,” club CEO Ian Ayre said in a release. “Equally, providing the best possible quality of healthcare to our athletes is a crucial element of ensuring we are the best we can be. As a recognized recipient of leading accolades by many National Academies, it’s easy to see that we are aligning with a truly world class organization. We are delighted to have VUMC be part of our team.”

Vanderbilt health professionals will be onsite at each Nashville SC home game this season to provide medical care when needed for all players and officials. The partnership also will see Nashville SC participate in fundraising events to benefit Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“We are excited about the growth of professional soccer in our community, its impact on the city’s national visibility and prestige, and the opportunity to provide exceptional care to Nashville SC’s team members,” said Dr. C. Wright Pinson, who serves as VUMC’s Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer. “This relationship will be an important component of our programs in Sports Medicine and their commitment to serve athletes of all ages and levels of experience. I want to take this opportunity to welcome Nashville SC into the Vanderbilt Health family. We look forward to many successful seasons ahead.”

Nashville SC’s anticipated debut as Major League Soccer’s latest expansion team has already garnered strong ticket sales. The club revealed weeks ago that they were opening up more section of Nissan Stadium to accommodate for ticket demand and sold more than 40,000 tickets for their first home bout against Atlanta United FC. In addition to the strong single-game ticket sales, Nashville SC rolled out an incentive program that will highlight this season’s first crop of season ticket holders.