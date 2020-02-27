Los Angeles FC Sells Out Season Ticket Inventory

For the third consecutive year, Los Angeles FC has sold out its season ticket packages. The club announced that more than 18,000 memberships have...

LAFC sold out the full inventory of 17,500 season tickets during the club’s first two seasons. In anticipation of similar success leading into this season, they added 800 packages to the season ticket inventory to accommodate as many requests as possible.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for the Club as we prepare for our third season,” LAFC President and co-owner Tom Penn said in an official statement. “The dedication from our fans has been tremendous since day one and this is further proof that LAFC provides the best live sports experience in Los Angeles.”

Upon selling out its season ticket membership count, Los Angeles FC has now launched an official waitlist for season tickets. Fans can register for the waitlist here, where placing a deposit will allow them immediate access to select membership benefits, such as pre-sale access. LAFC season ticket holders also receive exclusive access to member-only events, preferred pricing, and a ten percent discount on official team merchandise.

Single-game tickets are equally hot. LAFC sold out all MLS home games (including playoff bouts) since its debut in 2018. Demand to enter Banc of California Stadium when the team takes the field has caused the average ticket price to surge to $49.64, the highest in the MLS, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The club will launch their 2020 campaign at home March 1 in an anticipated match-up against Inter Miami CF. Like Los Angeles FC, the league’s newest expansion team has also experienced an early sell-out. Miami’s home opener on March 8 saw single-game tickets sell out weeks in advance.