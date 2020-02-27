Diana Ross Announces String Of Shows In Hawaii

Diana Ross is planning the mother of all shows. The music legend will perform a three-night stretch in Hawaii over Mother’s Day weekend. Ross...

Diana Ross is planning the mother of all shows. The music legend will perform a three-night stretch in Hawaii over Mother’s Day weekend.

Ross will begin launch the weekend festivities with a show at Honolulu’s Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on Saturday May 9. She’ll then island-hop over to Maui for a two-night run at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on May 10-11.

“Aloha Hawaii. I am so excited and looking forward to sharing an evening of love and joy with your beautiful ʻohana to celebrate a fabulous Mother’s Day in Hawaii,” the singer shared in a statement. “Join me for this Happy Mother’s Day celebration. Let’s have some fun. See you soon.”

Hawaii residents will be presented with the first opportunity for tickets with a special kamaʻāina pre-sale on February 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Using the access code MOM, Hawaiian residents along with military members stationed on the islands can purchase up to eight tickets via pre-sale. The continental U.S. can score tickets when they go on sale to the general public March 7.

Diana Ross last performed in Hawaii in 2018 when she headlined Blaisdell Arena. Now 75, she has remained a consistent performer and has routinely toured the world. Her most ambitious outing as of late was her In the Name of Love Tour, which ran from 2013 to 2017 and nearly 180 shows.